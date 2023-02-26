'They've Got Pace Attack Of Highest Order': Meg Lanning Opens Up On Facing South Africa

The journey of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 has reached its final stage and the final of the tournament is scheduled to be played between Australia Women and South Africa Women on 26th February, 2023. Australia Women's cricket team captain Meg Lanning has hailed South Africa's pace attack and said that they are preparing for the "double threat" of the South Africa pace attack and also the vocal South Africa home crowd.

Australia captain Meg Lanning said in a press briefing before the T20 World Cup final, "There's pressure on everyone. It's a World Cup final.We're expecting them to come out and play to their full strength — and they're riding a wave of emotion as well, so we're certainly prepared for that."

"It's a new experience for them being in the World Cup final and sometimes that can be a good thing. So, we're very aware of the threat that they pose and that we have to play well", Lanning said.

Lanning said: "The crowd will be on their side"

"There's going to be moments when South Africa will be on top, they'll have the momentum, the crowd will be on their side", Lanning said.

"But when we get the chance to really put our footprint on the game, we have to make sure that we do that because that's how we're going to win the game", Lanning said.

Meg Lanning hails South Africa pace attack

Praising the South Africa pace attack, Meg Lanning said, "No doubt their pace attack is right up there with the best in the world."

"They've got some world-class players and they showed the other day how effective they can be. It's their home conditions, they understand them really well and what works and what doesn't", Lanning said.

"We've played some really close games between each other over the years. We've come out on top, but we've been pushed a long way."

"We know them really well as they do us. We've played alongside some of their players, too, in various competitions, so there's nowhere to hide."

Australia and South Africa both beat India and England in close encounters in the semi final stage. Australia have already won the world cup five times whereas South Africa are playing their first ever World T20 final.