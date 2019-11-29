Australia Vs Pakistan: Shaheen Shah Afridi's Fielding Bloopers Leave Twitter In Splits

The second Test between Australia and Pakistan went underway on Friday at the Adelaide Oval. Australia captain Tim Paine won the toss and elected to bat first. While the home side scored heaps of runs on Day 1, some fielding blunders from Pakistan only added more misery to the visitors' outing. Many Twitter users certainly had their funny bones tickled, considering Pakistan is renowned for being one of the worst fielding sides in the world.

Also Read | Sri Lanka 'safe' To Tour For England, According To Kumar Sangakkara

Australia vs Pakistan 2nd Test: Shaheen Shah Afridi’s fielding bloopers

When in full flow, explosive opening batsman David Warner needs little to no help from opposing fielders. However, some loose fielding from Shaheen Shah Afridi helped Warner get three boundaries on his way to another Test century. In a first of a series of hilarious fielding bloopers, Warner clipped Mohammad Abbas off his pads for a double. Shaheen quickly grabbed the ball and his throw bisected the Pakistani fielders on its way to the boundary. Due to this effort, Warner’s two converted into a bizarre six and Warner reached his well-deserved Test fifty.

Also Read | Ricky Ponting Expresses His Displeasure Over Umpire's Inability To Spot No-balls

Shaheen Shah’s miserable outing on the field continued throughout the day. Some 17 overs after his overthrow, Afridi misjudged a Warner cut short over the boundary which was glaring due to the fact that the light should have played much of a role in it. Furthermore, another incident occurred when Warner was batting on 116. The left-hander hit another cut short and in an attempt to save the boundary, Afridi himself kicked the ball towards the ropes after attempting to save it.

Also Read | India Vs World XI T20 Match Could Be First Game At New Motera Stadium

Meanwhile, Australia ended Day 1 at 302-1 after 73 overs. David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne cracked unbeaten centuries to register their second respective tons of the series. Shaheen Shah Afridi picked the only wicket to fall in the day when he induced an edge off Joe Burns for 4.

Also Read | Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers Are My Dream Wickets: Pakistan Pacer Usman Shinwari