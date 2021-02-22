Shahid Afridi Dismissed For Golden Duck In 1st PSL 2021 Game, Indian Fans Troll Him Online

Multan Sultans and Islamabad United played out a thriller on Sunday in Match 3 of the PSL 2021 in Karachi. It was the United who held their nerves and managed to snatch a win from the jaws of defeat as they secured a rousing three-wicket win. Having won the toss, Islamabad invited Multan to bat first.

The Sultans posted a total of 150/8 in their 20 overs with newly-appointed skipper Mohammad Rizwan leading from the front with a brilliant 53-ball 71. Barring the wicketkeeper, no other batsmen could play an innings of substance. Notably, the Shahid Afridi PSL 2021 first match wasn't a one to remember with the bat for him as he was dismissed for a golden duck.

Afridi came into bat at No. 8 with just eight balls remaining, which is why he had to attack from the word go. In an attempt to provide the Multan innings with a late flourish, Afridi perished as his wicket was claimed by Mohammad Wasim Jr. The right-arm quick bowled a slower ball and Afridi ended up slicing it towards the man at extra cover, thus losing his wicket for a golden duck.

Afridi getting dismissed on a golden duck in his side's first match of the competition got the Twitterati buzzing. Several reactions poured in as Indian fans trolled the Pakistani cricketer for continuing with his streak of getting out on ducks. For the unversed, Afridi is renowned for losing his wicket without scoring a run as he has been dismissed on a duck on countless occasions. With 30 ducks in ODIs, Afridi stands second in the list of most ducks in the format behind Sri Lanka's Sanath Jayasuriya (34). Here's how fans reacted to Afridi's dismissal.

The Next big thing in cricket after AFRIDI 😂 #Duckridi — Adnan Naqvi (@AdnanNaqvi00) January 29, 2021

Most ducks in T20s :



DR Smith - 28

Shahid Afridi - 27*

Chris Gayle - 27

Umar Akmal - 27#Afridi#HBLPSL6 — ملک ذوالقرنین(NaiN) (@NaiNMalik001) February 22, 2021

Multan Sultans squad 2021

Mohammad Rizwan (Captain & Wicket-keeper), Shan Masood, Shahid Afridi, Imran Tahir, James Vince, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, Chris Lynn, Sohail Khan, Carlos Brathwaite, Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaib Ullah, Adam Lyth, Shahnawaz Dhani, Muhammad Umar, Imran Khan Sr.

Shahid Afridi net worth

Shahid Afridi is one of the richest cricketers in the world and easily the richest cricketer in Pakistan. According to sportschampic.com, Shahid Afridi net worth stands at 4.3 billion Pakistani Rupees (PKR), which translates to US$30 million.

