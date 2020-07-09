Shahid Afridi Foundation's Logo To Be Seen On Sponsorless Pakistan Team's Jerseys Soon

The coronavirus pandemic has affected finances of several cricketing boards. One of the boards that have severely been hit by COVID-19 is the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The PCB is struggling for sponsorship and only one company showed interest during the bidding process. PCB’s last sponsorship contract was with a global beverage brand, which has already ended.

The lack of sponsors was evident as the Pakistan team in England was spotted without a sponsor logo on their training kits. The only company that bid during the bidding process has valued the deal at only 30 percent of the value of the last deal, which has further added to their misery. With PCB failing to find sponsors ahead of the England vs Pakistan 2020 series, the Pakistan team is set to feature the logo of former captain Shahid Afridi's foundation on their kits.

On Wednesday, Shahid Afridi took to Twitter to announce the news. Shahid Afridi said that he is delighted to announce that Shahid Afridi Foundation's logo is set to feature on Pakistan cricket team's kits as they are the 'charity' partners of the PCB. Shahid Afridi thanked the managing director of the board and the PCB for their constant support. He also wished luck to the Pakistan team for the England tour.

We’re delighted that the @SAFoundationN logo will be featured on the Pakistan playing kits, since we are charity partners to @TheRealPCB. Thanking #WasimKhan & the PCB for their continued support & wishing our boys all the very best with the tour #HopeNotOut https://t.co/v8fvodh0iN — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) July 8, 2020

The only company that bid during the bidding process has valued the deal at only 30 percent of the value of the last deal, which has further added to their misery. According to the PCB’s marketing department, the coronavirus pandemic is primarily the reason behind the lack of interest shown by companies. The England vs Pakistan 2020 series will commence from August 5 with the first Test in Manchester, followed by the remaining two games in Southampton, starting on August 13 and 21 respectively. After the Test series, the Babar Azam-led Pakistan team will lock horns with England in three T20Is in Southampton on August 29, 31 and September 2.

Shahid Afridi bizarrely claims Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh 'know that people are being oppressed in India'

In May, Shahid Afridi visited Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in the name of providing coronavirus relief material. However, in his speech, he controversially accused Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's regime of making Kashmir suffer on the grounds of religion. Shahid Afridi also alleged that the Indian Army had stationed troops the size of Pakistan Army near the border in J&K.

Post his comments, Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh lashed out at Shahid Afridi for his resentful remarks. The likes of Gautam Gambhir, Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan were also furious and didn’t hold back from condemning him. Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh, who supported Shahid Afridi’s foundation while helping COVID-19 victims, regretted doing the good deeds and vowed to break all ties with him.

Shahid Afridi also responded to Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh's comments. Shahid Afridi told Pakistan's Hum TV that he will always remain thankful towards Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh for supporting his foundation. He added that both Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh condemned him because of their 'obligations as they live in India'. Shahid Afridi went to the extent of saying 'Wo majboor hain' which roughly translates to 'They are helpless'. Shahid Afridi also said that both Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh 'know that people are being oppressed in their country' and added that he won’t say anything further.

IMAGE COURTESY: PCB TWITTER/ AP