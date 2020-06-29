PCB Brutally Trolled For Spelling 'Pakistan' Wrong Ahead Of Departure For England Tour

The Pakistan cricket team has arrived in England for the forthcoming Test series scheduled to commence on August 5. Ahead of their departure on June 28 from the Allama Iqbal International Airport, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) took to Twitter and announced the same. However, the cricket board misspelt ‘Pakistan’ by writing ‘Pakiatan’ instead, thus opening the gates for much mockery by fans and followers across social media platforms.

Also Read | I Want To Be Like Imran Khan, Says Pakistan Captain Babar Azam

England vs Pakistan 2020: PCB commits spelling mistake ahead of much-awaited tour

On June 28, the PCB tweeted about Pakistan team’s departure for England by writing "Pakiatan team leave for England...All the best boys!". While the mistake was later corrected, it took PCB more than an hour to do so.

The Pakistan cricket team and board have often been made fun for their poor communication skills in English. Recently, Shoaib Akhtar urged Babar Azam to get better at it for being Pakistan's white-ball captain. Although current Pakistan Prime Minister and the 1992 World Cup winning captain Imran Khan was an exceptional case due to studying at Oxford University in England, many others such as Inzamam-ul-Haq, Javed Miandad and Sarfaraz Ahmed's English skills have been popularly joked about.

Pakistan team leave for England ðŸ›« pic.twitter.com/7LAzwDozBn — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) June 28, 2020

England vs Pakistan 2020: Twitterati mock PCB for major blunder

What happened to Pakiatan ?ðŸ¤£ pic.twitter.com/wd5eoUZ1CH — Avnish (@AvnishR30) June 28, 2020

Your Hinglish is very good. Boiz play well!ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ — Gaurav Kumar Gautam (@GauravK62847713) June 28, 2020

To figure out correct spelling of Pakistan,they took 1 hour ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ pic.twitter.com/uxogGNCQ5B — Rohit Haria (@rohitharia) June 29, 2020

Also Read | Shoaib Akhtar Says Hafeez Should Have Confronted PCB After Messing His COVID-19 Report

In other news, the reason for Pakistan’s earlier departure was mutually discussed by PCB and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) so as to allow the players to undergo a quarantine phase. Around 20 Pakistani cricketers and 11 support staff members have travelled to England for the hectic tour. The 3 Test matches will be followed by a 3-match T20I series.

While Azhar Ali will be captaining Pakistan in the high-octane Test series, Pakistan’s premier batsman Babar Azam will be leading the team in the T20Is. The T20I segment of the tour will be Babar Azam’s first assignment as skipper after he was appointed as limited-overs captain of the national side by the PCB on May 13.

Also Read | PCB Chairman Mani: 'Was Brought Back By Imran Khan To Correct & Improve Pakistan Cricket'

England vs Pakistan 2020: Pakistan tour of England amid coronavirus United Kingdom

Schedule for England vs Pakistan 2020 three-match Test series:

England vs Pakistan 2020 first Test: July 30-August 3 at Lord’s, London

England vs Pakistan 2020 second Test: August 7-11 at Old Trafford, Manchester

England vs Pakistan 2020 third Test: August 20-24 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Schedule for England vs Pakistan 2020 three-match T20I series:

England vs Pakistan 2020 first T20I: August 29 at Rose Bowl, Southampton

England vs Pakistan 2020 second T20I: August 31 at Rose Bowl, Southampton

England vs Pakistan 2020 third T20I: September 2 at Rose Bowl, Southampton

Also Read | PCB Legal Advisor Accuses Shoaib Akhtar Of Defamation, Demands Apology & 100 Million PKR

Image credits: Pakistan Cricket Twitter