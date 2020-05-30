OT Vs AC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Guernsey Cricket T20 League Live Game Info

Quick links:
Olly Tapp’s XI will lock horns against Andy Cornford’s XI in Guernsey Cricket T20 League. The OT vs AC Dream11 match will be played on Saturday, May 30 at the KGV Cricket Ground. The OT vs AC Dream11 match will commence at 3:30 PM (IST). Here is our OT vs AC Dream11 Team and OT vs AC Dream11 Prediction that will give you an idea of OT vs AC Dream11 top picks and bring you the best OT vs AC Dream11 live match results.
Both the teams would look to win this contest as this will boost their confidence going forward into tournament. The two teams have some quality players who can leave an impact on the game. Andy Cornford’s XI skipper Josh Butler is one of the best batsmen in the team and the man who is in form. He would be key to his team's performance. For Olly Tapp’s XI, Jason Martin will be the player to watch out for who has a great average as well as a decent strike-rate. Let's take a look at the squads and OT vs AC Dream11 prediction.
Jason Martin (Captain & Wicket-keeper), Tom Nightingale, Nick Hutchinson, Ben Ferbrache, Nathan Le Tissier, Luke Bichard, Will Peatfield, Tom Veillard, Matt Philp, Charles Vorster, Jordon Martel.
Josh Butler (Captain), Zak Damarell (Wicket-keeper), Lucas Barker, Jamie Nussbaumer, Ollie Newey, Luke Le Tissier, Dan Le Messurier, Ant Stokes, Matt Renouf, Nic Buckle, Kieran Le Gallez.
Wicket-keepers: Jason Martin (Captain)
Batsmen: Josh Butler (Wicket-keeper), Ben Ferbrache, Matt Philp, Tom Nightingale
Bowlers: Will Peatfield, Jordon Martel, Matt Renouf, Kieran Le Gallezt
All-rounders: Nathan Le Tissier, Dan Le Messurier
Olly Tapp’s XI start off as favourites to win this game.
