Shahid Afridi Makes Big Revelation About Shoaib Akhtar; 'He Took So Many Injections'

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi made a big revelation about Shoaib Akhtar days after the latter called out Shaheen Shah Afridi for not bowling his full quota of overs during the final of the T20 World Cup 2022. Shoaib, in an interview, said that Shaheen should have continued to play the final by taking painkiller injections. Akhtar's statement garnered a lot of criticism on social media including from former Pakistan cricketers.

Shahid Afridi has now revealed that Shoaib Akhtar used to take so many injections during his playing days that he can't even walk properly now. Shahid Afridi sarcastically said that only Shoaib Akhtar can do that because it's difficult to play with an injury if one takes injections and painkillers. Afridi said that painkiller injections can aggravate the injury further. It is important to note that Shahid Afridi is the father-in-law of Shaheen Afridi.

“Shoaib Akhtar took so many injections that he can't walk now! See, this is Shoaib Akhtar's class. He can do that. It's difficult, though. Everyone can't be Shoaib Akhtar. It's difficult to play with injury if you take injections and painkillers. Because then, you risk aggravating the injury further. Anyway, let's leave Shoaib Akhtar alone!" Afridi said during a discussion on the Pakistani channel Samaa TV.

Shoaib Akhtar's career

Shoaib Akhtar is a former Pakistani cricketer who is widely regarded as one of the fastest bowlers in the history of cricket. During his international cricket career, which spanned from 1997 to 2011, Akhtar played 46 Tests, 163 One Day Internationals (ODIs), and 15 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) for Pakistan. He was known for his lightning-fast bowling, which regularly clocked over 150 km/h, and his unique run-up and delivery stride.

Akhtar's best bowling figures in Test cricket were 6/11, which he achieved against New Zealand in Lahore in 2002. In ODIs, his best bowling figures were 5/19, which he achieved against New Zealand in Sharjah in 2002. He also took a total of 247 wickets in Test cricket and 247 wickets in ODI cricket.

Despite his talent, Akhtar's career was marred by various controversies, including disciplinary issues, fitness concerns, and allegations of ball-tampering. However, he remains a popular and iconic figure in Pakistan cricket and is widely regarded as one of the greatest fast bowlers of all time.

Image: AP