Shahid Afridi Claims To Have 'tricked' Ravi Ashwin During Asia Cup 2014 Final

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi has been speaking about the Indian cricket team recently. The all-rounder had earlier claimed how the Pakistan team beat India so much that they used to beg for forgiveness after the matches. Now, Shahid Afridi has shared another story involving the India- Pakistan rivalry. The latest comments made by Shahid Afridi revolve around Pakistan’s win against India in the 2014 edition of the Asia Cup.

Shahid Afridi had helped Pakistan beat India in Asia Cup 2014

Shahid Afridi was the key in Pakistan beating India in the 2014 Asia Cup thriller. The match went down to the wire, with Pakistan needing 10 runs off the last over with two wickets remaining. India's then stand-in captain Virat Kohli gave the responsibility of the final over to off-spinner R Ashwin, who managed to pick up the wicket of Saeed Ajmal with his first ball. Pakistan’s hopes looked bleak, as all-rounder Shahid Afridi was stuck at the non-striker's end. However, after he got the strike, Shahid Afridi smacked R Ashwin for two consecutive sixes, guiding Pakistan to a famous victory.

Shahid Afridi reveals how he 'tricked' R Ashwin during Asia Cup match

Six years after the game, Shahid Afridi has now shared his experience of being part of that match. In an interview with Zainab Abbas, the player revealed how he foxed R Ashwin to win the game. Afridi revealed how he had told Saeed Ajmal to put the bat on the ball and take a single, specifically telling him not to pay the sweep shot. Afridi revealed he had made the suggestion because R Ashwin was bowling well and was getting purchase off the wicket as well. Before the last over, R Ashwin had picked up three wickets in the match.

Video Credits: YouTube/ZainabAbbas

Afridi then went on to reveal how after Ajmal got out, Junaid Khan managed to get a single and get him on strike, leaving it to him to guide Pakistan to victory. Afridi revealed how he purposely looked at the leg side to make R Ashwin think that he is going to target that side of the field. Shahid Afridi revealed that he planned to make sure R Ashwin doesn’t bowl off-spin to him. The Indian off-spinner seemed to have taken the bait, as he bowled a leg spinner which Afridi clobbered over extra cover for a six.

Revealing what went in his mind before he hit the second six, Afridi revealed that the next delivery bowled by R Ashwin was a difficult one, as he didn’t middle it. Shahid Afridi went on to reveal how he was in two minds after the shot, as he wasn’t sure if the ball would go over the ropes or not. While concluding, Shahid Afridi said that he breathed a sigh of relief after he saw the ball sail over the fielder for a six.

Afridi's claims about India have been interesting as he also insisted recently that Sachin Tendulkar, the Indian batting great, was 'scared' of ex-Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar and spinner Saeed Ajmal. Shahid Afridi, had in fact, even mentioned the same about Sachin Tendulkar many years ago, which got ridiculed by Indian fans.

Image Courtesy: PTI