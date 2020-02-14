Shikhar Dhawans' Adorable Valentines Day Picture With His 'one And Only' Is Unmissable

With Valentine's Day fervor around, India's opener Shikhar Dhawan on Friday shared an adorable photo with his wife Aesha Dhawan on Valentine's Day. Shikhar Dhawan has been nursing a shoulder injury that he sustained during the home series against Australia. He will also not be a part of the Test series against New Zealand, which begins on February 21.

Dhawan and Mukherjee's love story is the perfect definition of love not being contained by conventions.The flashy batsman found Mukherjee on Harbhajan Singh's Facebook friend list and the two eventually began talking. As their friendship blossomed into something more, the couple eventually tied the knot in 2012.

Taking to his Instagram, he shared a picture with his wife, where the duo can be seen hugging each other. "Valentine's Day with my one and only," Dhawan captioned the photo. Have a look

Rohit Sharma Shares Adorable Post With Wife On V-Day

Earlier in the day, India's star opener Rohit Sharma also shared an adorable picture with wife Ritika Sajdeh as he wished his fans on Valentine's Day. Rohit is currently sidelined due to an injury that he picked up during the T20I series against New Zealand and was ruled out of the ODI and Test series.

Taking to his Instagram, Rohit shared a photo with Ritika on Instagram and wrote, "Happy valentine's day everyone. Love your loved ones like there is no tomorrow."

The duo met when Sajdeh was working as a sports manager and also managed Sharma during his budding career. They eventually started dating each other and the phase lasted for six years before the couple tied the knot in 2015. The couple now are parents to daughter Samaira, who can often be seen in the stands while Sharma hits those big sixes.

