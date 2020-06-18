Delhi High Court Directs DDCA To Hold Election In Six Weeks; Appoints Returning Officer

Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi & District Cricket Administration (DDCA) to hold elections for the post of president, treasurer, and four directors in the next six weeks and appointed a returning officer to conduct the same.

In an order dated June 17th, 2020, a copy of which is with Republic TV, the Court clearly spells out the reasons and necessity to hold the election of the vacant posts.

READ | Sri Lanka To Resume Cricket Post COVID-19 With PDC T10 League Starting From June 25

READ | ALZ Vs SIG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 League Live Game Info

The order reads: "At this stage, the parties have agreed that for the moment, the amicable way forward would be that the order of the learned Ombudsman directing holding of an election for the post of President, Treasurer and four Directors of DDCA be implemented in the right earnest. A returning officer has been appointed. Let the elections be held within six weeks from the date of receipt of a copy of this order."

The Court also addressed another long-pending issue of disbursement of salaries and payments for expenses.

The Court ordered: "It is agreed between the parties that till the next date of hearing, DDCA be permitted to make payments apropos statutory liabilities, salaries of its employees, expenses for urgent needs such as travel and hotel expenses of the DDCA cricket team, selectors, coaches and support staff. It is so ordered."

READ | Playing Behind Closed Doors In England Will Not Affect Us: Shaheen Shah Afridi

READ | Full Fledged Women's IPL Will Help Unearth New Talent, Feels Jemimah Rodrigues