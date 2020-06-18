Sri Lanka To Resume Cricket Post COVID-19 With PDC T10 League Starting From June 25

Cricket in Sri Lanka is all set to resume in the post-COVD-19 world. Several Sri Lankan cricketers will be returning to action with the Puttalam District Cricket Association) T10 League. The PDC T10 League will start from June 25. The news comes as a shot in the arm for Sri Lanka Cricket as the board had to deal with the England team going back home earlier in March due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic being global.

PDC T10 League defeats Coronavirus Sri Lanka? More details on the league

The PDC T10 League is a 12-day tournament. It will be held at the world heritage site of Anuradhapura in Sri Lanka. The PDC T10 League will comprise of several players that have donned the Sri Lanka jersey before. The list of players includes top players from Sri Lanka such as Ajantha Mendis, Chamara Silva, Nuwan Kulasekara, Asela Gunarathna, Dhammika Prasad, Sachithra Senanayake, Chamara Kapugedra, Thilan Thushara and Ishara Amerasinghe. However, the participation of more players from Sri Lanka is expected to be confirmed soon.

The PDC T10 League held in Sri Lanka will comprise of 8 teams. The 8 teams will be divided into 8 groups. Each team part of the PDC T10 League in Sri Lanka will play a total of 9 games. The teams part of the PDC T10 league is Hurricane Blasters, Spartan Heroes, Power Gladiators, Chillow Warriors, Puttlum Stars, Global Riders, Royal Lions and Giant Legends.

The group stage will be played in a round-robin match amongst the teams. This will be followed by the qualifiers and the eliminator games, post which the final game of the PDC T10 League will be held. A total of 46 games will be played in the PDC T10 League. Before the commencement of the PDC T10 League, a jersey launch event is scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka.

Coronavirus Sri Lanka: Cricket in Sri Lanka resumes with PDC T10 League

The PDC T10 League marks the return of cricket in Sri Lanka after the coronavirus pandemic. Due to COVID-19, Sri Lanka lost the opportunity to host 2 important cricket series. England’s 2-Test tour of Sri Lanka was postponed in March due to the virus threat. Last week, India’s tour of Sri Lanka was also called off.

The tour would have seen India play three ODIs and three T20Is in June and July against Sri Lanka. The PDC T10 will be a welcome sight for cricket lovers in Sri Lanka. A total of 13 players from Sri Lanka, comprising mostly of bowlers, have begun training at the start of the month.

As the PDC T10 League is scheduled to get underway in Sri Lanka, the country's board will also be interested in knowing whether the BCCI would want to host the tournament in their country. Sri Lanka is one of the least affected countries in the world and with the September-November window likely for the IPL 2020, a part of the tournament could be held in the country if India continues to reel from the pandemic then as it is now.

Image Courtesy: ICC-Cricket.com