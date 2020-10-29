Shakib Al Hasan's 1-year Ban Ends On Oct 29, Bangladesh T20I Captain Reacts To Development

Bangladesh cricket fans and players are all eagerly anticipating the return of one the country's finest players, Shakib al Hasan into their squad. Shakib, who was the captain of the country's T20I side and among the world's pre-eminent allrounders, has been out of the game for a year following a ban by the Bangladesh Cricket Board. Since his ban, Shakib has dropped below the radar and is currently in the US with his wife and two daughters. There is no animosity between him and any of the other players in the team or with the management, with everyone indicating that they are more than happy to have Shakib back in the team.

Can't wait to take on the field with you champ. In Sha Allah looking forward to share the dressing room, wear red and green and create many more match winning partnerships together for our nation. Welcome back Shakib-MR15 pic.twitter.com/bk6zxpYBlJ — Mushfiqur Rahim (@mushfiqur15) October 29, 2020

Shakib ban lifted, Mahmudullah welcomes teammate on Twitter

Shakib al Hasan's long-time teammate and successor Mahmudullah has said to ESPNcricinfo that he is very happy to welcome back his "boy" into the Bangladesh team and is waiting to catch up with him. Both Mahmudullah and the team's coaches and staff believe that Shakib will make his back into the team without any issues. Shakib's role as an all-rounder has been a crucial one for the side, and one that they have not been able to fill since his departure. This has had a huge effect on the team, who lost back to back series in India and Pakistan last year.

Shakib has been gearing up for his much-anticipated return to the game, with practice sessions under Mohammad Salahuddin and Nazmul Abedeen Fahim in Bangladesh. However, with the BCB's talks for a series with Sri Lanka falling through, Shakib's return to international cricket may be pushed back further. His first tournament back now is most likely to be the five-team T20 tournament starting in mid-November. Shakib's return to international cricket will probably be against West Indies in January 2021.

Shakib al Hasan net worth

Shakib Al Hasan's net worth is estimated to be around $36.5 million according to cloudnetworth.com. This figure has been derived from Shakib's salary and contracts with the Bangladesh Cricket Board and his various T20 league contracts. Shakib was brought by the Hyderabad IPL team in 2018 for ₹2 crore. He was also a part of the Kolkata side, from 2011 till 2017. He also has numerous endorsements deals with Pepsi, Castrol, Norton Antivirus, Boost, Lifebuoy and Standard Chartered Bank.

Shakib is a permanent feature of the Bangladesh Premier League as well and has been rated as the No.1 allrounder in all three formats of the game.

