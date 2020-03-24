Shakib Al Hasan Spends 33rd Birthday In USA Being In Self-isolation Without Family

Former Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan turned 33 on Tuesday, but his birthday celebrations were dampened by the coronavirus outbreak due to which is currently under self-isolation in US. Due to coronavirus, the veteran cricketer also decided to a tough call of not meeting his wife, Umme Ahmed Shishir and daughter, Alaina Hasan. The cricketer took to his Facebook account and posted a video speaking about his self-isolation.

Shakib al Hasan birthday: Shakib al Hasan speaks over coronavirus

In the video, Shakib al Hasan can be heard expressing his grief over not being able to see his daughter after going to the USA. However, the all-rounder said that he needed to make the sacrifice for their well-being in the long run. Shakib al Hasan, in his video over coronavirus, said that he reached the USA a few days ago and was a bit worried during the flight. But he tried to keep up with the hygiene directives and precautionary measures and after reaching the United States, self-isolated himself in the hotel. He also said that it was painful to not meet his daughter after coming to the States, but the sacrifice is very important during coronavirus situation

Shakib al Hasan birthday: Shakib al Hasan ban

Back in October 2019, the Shakib al Hasan ban news made headlines after the International Cricket Council (ICC) slapped a 2-year ban on the cricketer for not reporting multiple approaches by bookmakers over the years. Shakib al Hasan, in response to his ban, said that he is extremely sad to have been banned from the game he loves, but he completely accepts his sanction for not reporting those approaches. He added that the ICC ACU is reliant on players to play a central part in the fight against corruption and he didn’t do his duty on this instance.

Shakib al Hasan ban: Shakib al Hasan career stats

Shakib, 33, is amongst Bangladesh's most celebrated cricketers of all time. Prior to the ban, he was No.3, No.1 and No.2 in the ICC allrounders' rankings for Tests, ODIs and T20Is respectively. Apart from a being an incredible all-rounder, he was also a regular player in franchise cricket and was a valuable member for various T20 franchises across the world.

