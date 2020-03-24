Coronavirus: Gautam Gambhir Donates ₹50 Lakh To Delhi Govt Hospitals For Equipment

The world has come to a standstill because of the coronavirus outbreak. India is one of the countries which has been affected by the virus and the situation doesn't look very promising as the number of coronavirus cases in the country has crossed 500. While the nation observed a Janta Curfew on Sunday, several states have announced a complete lockdown to contain the Coronavirus. The Health Department is doing everything it can to treat the patients suffering from coronavirus.

ALSO READ | Gautam Gambhir motivates people to whole-heartedly support PM Modi's 'Janta Curfew'

Gautam Gambhir comes forward to support coronavirus patients

Meanwhile, former India cricketer and now MLA, Gautam Gambhir has come forward to help the patients. Gautam Gambhir has announced to donate a hefty amount of ₹50 lakh from his Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLAD) fund for the equipment needed for the treatment of the people suffering from coronavirus.

Gautam Gambhir wrote a letter to the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal where he requested him to let the officers in charge tell him about the requirements for coronavirus patients. Gautam Gambhir wrote in the letter that he would like to pledge ₹50 lakh from his MPLAD fund for equipment that may be needed for treatment in Delhi government hospitals. He requested the direct officers-in-charge to let his office know about requirements.

ALSO READ | Gautam Gambhir says justice has finally been delivered to Nirbhaya as convicts are hanged

I would like to pledge Rs.50 lakh from my MPLAD fund for equipment that may be needed for #COVID19 treatment in Delhi Govt hospitals.Kindly,direct officers-in-charge to let my office know about requirements:Gautam Gambhir,BJP MP from East Delhi in a letter to Delhi CM (File pics) pic.twitter.com/DuYOvpFHGw — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2020

ALSO READ | Shahid Afridi attacks Gautam Gambhir in new book, reignites years-long spat

Cricketing activities come to a halt

All marque sporting events across the world have been suspended at the moment. The Coronavirus has put the entire world into a lockdown. Schools, colleges, malls, theatres, gyms, offices have been shut down. Cricket has been massively affected by the coronavirus pandemic as all the international as well as domestic fixtures have been called off. IPL 2020 was postponed to April 15 while PSL 2020 was called off with immediate effect. India-South Africa ODI series was cancelled midway so was the Australia-New Zealand series.

ALSO READ | IND vs SA: Gautam Gambhir slams critics for targeting Virat Kohli's poor showing in NZ

IMAGE COURTESY: GAUTAM GAMBHIR INSTAGRAM