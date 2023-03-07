Shakib Al Hasan Touches Incredible Record As Ban Defeat Eng By 50 Runs In 3rd ODI

Shakib Al Hasan stars with both bat and bowl in Chitogram as Bangladesh defeat England In the third and final ODI of the bilateral series. Having already won the series 2-1, England took the field on Monday to register a clean sweep but it was Bangla Tigers that come out strong this time. Courtesy of Shakib Al Hasan's record-breaking performance, Bangladesh piped England by 50 runs.

Batting first Bangladesh were bundled out before the end of 50 overs. They managed to put 246 runs on the board runs on board in 48.3 overs, Shakib was the pick of the innings as he scored a breezy 75 runs off 71 balls. In reply, England got a good start, as the openers put on a 50-run stand without any trouble. It seemed the team would get home soon, however, they lost direction as after making the highest contribution with the bat, Shakib Al Hasan decided to make an impact with the bowl as well. England lost direction with three wickets falling in quick succession, however, all was not lost as James Vince, Sam Curran, and captain Jos Buttler all got the start. The English batsmen failed to capitalize on the start they got and thus fell 50 runs short of the target. It was Shakib Al Hasan's 4 for 35 in the quota of 10 overs and the overall all-around performance that turned the match in favor of Bangladesh. He was adjudged the man of the match.

Shakib Al Hasan touches incredible landmark during Ban vs Eng 3rd ODI

With this bowling performance, Shakib Al Hasan became the first Bangladesh Bowler to take 300 wickets in ODI cricket. The 35-year-old has achieved this feat in 227 matches. Also, with it, Shakib has become only the third all-rounder, after Sanath Jayasuriya and Shahid Afridi, to have 300 wickets and more than 5000 runs in One Day Internationals.

First Bangladeshi to take 300 ODI wickets.