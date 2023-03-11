Bangladesh’s T20I skipper Shakib Al Hasan yet again became the talk of the town for the cricketing world for controversial reasons. In a video currently going viral on social media, the star all-rounder can be seen beating up a fan with a cap. In the footage, Shakib can be seen making his way through a heavy crowd in Chattogram, before losing his cool.

The 35-year-old was infuriated when the individual in question removed the cap from Shakib’s head. After snatching the cap back from the fan’s hand, Shakib beat him up mercilessly while the crowd went wild. Here’s a look at the viral video.

#ShakibAlHasan

One of the most popular cricketers of #Bangladesh.🇧🇩



After leaving the field with #England yesterday, a fan attempted to hit him with a cap for taking a selfie.#BANvENG #Dhaka #Cricket pic.twitter.com/sS0AG9TwRQ — shahinur (@shahinu_r) March 10, 2023

This is not the first time Shakib has made headlines for unfavorable reasons. Time and again, the cricketer finds himself in shallow waters as he is also seen clashing with the umpires. Last month, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan confirmed a rift between Shakib and Tamim Iqbal, who are two of the top cricketers of the Bangladesh cricket team.

Bangladesh beat England in the BAN vs ENG T20I series opener

Earlier this week, Bangladesh were off to a flying start in the T20I series against England at their home. The home side won the first T20I by six wickets after chasing down 157 runs with 12 balls left. England had scored 156 runs in the first innings at the loss of six wickets.

English captain Jos Buttler scored a maximum of 67 runs in 42 balls, while Phil Salt contributed with 38 off 35. Ben Duckett was the only other England batsman to register a double-digit score, while others were dismissed on single digits. Hasan Mahmud grabbed the maximum of two wickets for the home team, whereas Shakib and the others took one wicket each.

In the second innings, Najmul Hossain Shanto scored the highest knock of 51 off 30, while Shakib remained unbeaten on 34 off 24. With the win, Bangladesh took a 1-0 lead in the three-T20I series. England earlier clinched a 2-1 ODI series victory against Bangladesh.