Shakib Al Hassan Gets Armed Guard After Threats Over Kali Puja Event; Machete Man Arrested

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been given an armed bodyguard after he was getting death threats for attending the inauguration ceremony of a Kali Puja mandap in India, the Bangladesh Cricket Board said on Wednesday. According to Dhaka Tribune, Shakib visited Kolkata's Kakurgachi to attend the inaugural ceremony of a Kali Puja mandap. However, this did not go well with the player's fans who started criticising him.

'We took immediate measures'

"The threat is concerning," Bangladesh Cricket Board's chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury told reporters in Dhaka. "We took immediate measures and also informed the relevant security agencies. They are also taking necessary steps," Chowdhury added, without giving further details. According to media reports, an armed bodyguard was seen beside Shakib during a training session in Dhaka on Wednesday ahead of a domestic Twenty20 tournament next week.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh police on Tuesday arrested a man who allegedly issued death threats to Shakib Al Hasan for inaugurating a Kali puja pandal in Kolkata, even as the cricketer issued an apology and said he only joined the function briefly. A joint team of the elite anti-crime Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and police arrested 28-year-old Mohsin Talukdar from southeastern Sunamganj district after 24 hours of a massive manhunt. "He is now in our custody awaiting subsequent legal procedures," a police officer familiar with the development told news agency PTI.

After the cricketer's picture at the programme in Kolkata's Amra Sobai Club went viral, Talukdar went live on Facebook on Sunday night carrying a large machete in his hand and threatened to kill Shakib, saying he hurt his religious sentiments by inaugurating the Puja event in the West Bengal's capital city. By early morning, Talukdar, however, withdrew the threat and apologised in another live video on social media and then went into hiding. He was later traced in neighbouring Sunamganj district. His wife was previously detained for questioning.

Shakib denies inaugurating the ceremony

The 33-year-old cricketer in a post on Facebook denied inaugurating the puja pandal. He said it was inaugurated by Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim. "Media, social media everywhere it was flooded that I went to Kolkata to inaugurate a puja ceremony which actually was not the reason behind my visit and I did not inaugurate puja. The puja was inaugurated by Firhad Hakim, Mayor of Kolkata. In my invitation card it was clearly mentioned that I was not the chief guest for puja," he said in the post on Monday.

The cricketer also issued an apology, saying he is a "practising Muslim and always tried to follow the religious customs (and) please forgive me if I have done anything wrong". Shakib went to Kolkata last Thursday for business purposes and was then pictured at a Kali Puja festival in Kolkata's Kakurgachi area.

