Shane Warne Called 'Worst Commentator' On Twitter After Bizarre Claims Throughout The Game

Legendary spinner Shane Warner is currently commentating in the ongoing India vs Australia 4th Test. The former cricketer has been passing several controversial remarks on air which have miffed fans to a great extent. From abusing Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne on air to expressing intrigue over the no-balls bowled by T Natarajan in the final Test to taking a dig at Rishabh Pant's sunglasses, Warne has been making some bizarre remarks.

ALSO READ | Shane Warne reckons India has been the 'best team'; raises question over Paine's captaincy

Fans lambast Shane Warne for bizarre comments during commentary

On Tuesday, Warne was at it once again as he reckoned that the Australian pacers should try to rip Cheteshwar Pujara's helmet off. The cricketing community wasn't particularly impressed with Warne's suggestion as they called out the Australian veteran on Twitter. Several reactions poured in on Twitter with as fans lashed out at Warne and calling him the 'worst commentator'. Here's how the Twitterati reacted to Warne's commentary.

Hey @FoxCricket . How can you let shane warne talk this rubbish.

Warnie : try to rip the helmet off. pic.twitter.com/VDoX6rorgl — NITISH BASSI (@NitishBassi) January 19, 2021

Shane Warne is just an amalgamation of Athar Ali Khan and Ranjit Fernando with an Aussie accent. #KiricutCommentary — Tracer Bullet (@ravimaestri) January 19, 2021

Shane Warne. What a cricketer... in commentary today though, absolutely unlistenable!



Sounds like a jealous ol man, desperate to steal the spotlight. His critique of current players and disrespect to co-commentators is off the charts! Shame! #AUSvsIND — Andy Raymond #UNFILTERED (@TheAndyRaymond) January 19, 2021

Shane Warne ranting about Indian batsman's luck while batting just shows the level of disappointment and always praising own country men no matter how well the other team plays#AUSvIND — Nishant Ranjan (@nishaaaantt) January 19, 2021

i feel like if shane warne's commentary this series could be transferred into a player it would look like:



1st Test:

2(56) 0(1)

45.1 overs 0-200



2nd Test:

1(6) run out 0(10)

didn't bowl



3rd Test:

13(67) 0(1)

1 over 0-34



4th Test:

WHY WAS HE NOT DROPPED?#AUSvsIND — weCricket (@wecricket_) January 18, 2021

Shane warne is pleading one ball one ball give him some spareballs — Karunakar (@mirkar72) January 19, 2021

Every year I think, 'surely Shane Warne's commentary can't be as bad as I remember it is' and every year I'm wrong. — Great Truckin' Songs of the Renaissance (@deepwebwarlock) January 19, 2021

Shane Warne ranting in commentary box is all you need to hear to understand how frustrated Australians are right now. #AUSvsIND — Aniruddha Bhondwe (@Ani_b95) January 19, 2021

ALSO READ | Shane Warne makes fun of Rishabh Pant's shades, gets accused of 'hypocrisy' by fans

Shane Warne raises suspicion over debutant Natarajan's no-balls at Gabba

Warne turned the spotlight towards debutant Natarajan, raising questions over his play in Brisbane. While a nervous Natarajan, who made his Test debut at the Gabba and also played his first games in Blue during the same tour, Shane Warne hinted at severe foul play by the 29-year-old speedster. The former spinner expressed intrigue over the no-balls bowled by Natarajan in the final Test which began on Friday.

Natarajan, who bagged three wickets in the first innings while giving away 78 runs and remained wicket-less in the second innings, bowled 6 no-balls in the first innings of the match. Reacting to the same, Warne who was commentating during the game, said that the no-balls caught his eye since they were 'miles over' the crease. Citing that five of the illegal deliveries were on the first ball of the over, Warne's remarks suggested of foul play by the debutant.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia 4th Test: Shane Warne ABUSES on air with Andrew Symonds, broadcasters apologise

Shane Warne net worth

According to celebritynetworth.com, the Shane Warne net worth is estimated to be $50 million. His net worth comprises of his total earnings from Cricket Australia as a former Australian cricket player. It also constitutes his earnings from his various brand endorsements, business ventures and from his ownership in the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan.

ALSO READ | Virender Sehwag 'delighted' with T Natarajan's impressive performance on Test debut

SOURCE: SHANE WARNE INSTAGRAM

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.