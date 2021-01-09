IND Vs AUS 2020-21: Shane Warne ABUSES On Air With Andrew Symonds, Broadcasters Apologise

Former Australian cricketers Shane Warne and Andrew Symonds, who had a knack for stirring up controversies during their playing days, have once again come under the radar for their comments in public domain. The official Australian broadcaster of the Test series against India was left embarrassed after the duo made derogatory remarks regarding 26-year-old batsman Marnus Labuschagne. The incident took place on Friday when the two ex-cricketers were commentating for the Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Renegades match of the Big Bash League (BBL 2020-21).

Broadcaster forced to apologise for Shane Warne and Andrew Symonds' expletives

Marnus Labuschagne, who has cemented his place in the Australian batting order with consistent match-winning performances, is known to be quite a character on the field. The player has made a significant impact in the ongoing India vs Australia 3rd Test match at Sydney. However, the youngster's antics on the field also garnered a lot of attention, and he was also criticized by Shane Warne and Andrew Symonds for the same.

The two Australian greats were accidentally streamed lambasting Marnus Labuschagne on-air. Warne and Symonds were left unimpressed by the star batsman's behaviour while fielding on Day 2 of the crucial Test match. It all started when the legendary leg-spinner suggested that part-time bowler Marnus Labuschagne should be asked to bowl. Unaware that they were being broadcasted, Andrew Symonds mentioned how it is necessary to do something about the batsman's (Attention Deficit Disorder).

Ahh Kayo, thank you for this pic.twitter.com/Jy6PfTpvYK — Lenny Phillips (@lenphil29) January 8, 2021

Shane Warne acknowledged the former all-rounder's comments and also mentioned how Labuschagne's tactics were annoying with the f*** word. While the two used abusive language for the young cricketer, Foxtel-owned streaming service, Kayo Sports were forced to put out an apology because of it. The platform in their justification mentioned how their stream had started early as they apologised on the behalf of their commentary team as well.

Hey @lenphil29 @rpjward our stream started early and caught some unacceptable comments. On behalf of @kayosports and the commentary team, we unreservedly apologise. — Kayo Sports (@kayosports) January 8, 2021

IND vs AUS 2020: India bundled out for 244 as Australia gain a 94-run lead

Marnus Labuschagne starred with the bat on yet another occasion for the Australian team. The player toiled hard for his 91 but unfortunately missed a well-deserved ton. However, Steve Smith's stunning century helped the hosts to post an impressive total of 338. The Indian batting order failed to go past the score despite half-centuries from Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara. With a significant lead of 94 runs, the home-team has gained an upper-hand in the encounter.

