Shane Warne Makes Fun Of Rishabh Pant's Shades, Gets Accused Of 'hypocrisy' By Fans

India's young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant seems to be making a name for himself in Australia - not so much for his skills with the bat or gloves which have been far and few in between this series - but for his style choices. After the much talked about stump mic chatter from India's last tour of India gained him some notoriety down under, Pant has now caught the attention of the Aussie spin king, Shane Warne. On air at the ongoing India vs Australia 4th test, Warne poked some fun at the blindingly reflective sunglasses Pant chose to wear during the Australian innings.

Fans unearth gold mine of Shane Warne's sunglass fails after Pant joke

Amidst a high-pressure situation in the last Test, Rishabh Pant is once again providing some much needed comic relief in the middle. After his hilarious appealing-gone-wrong, Pant has now grabbed attention for his flamboyant red-tinted sunglasses. Commentating for Fox Sports during the India vs Australia 4th Test, Australian spin legend Shane Warne took a dig at Rishabh Pant's sunnies. Here's how the conversation went:

Warner to Kerry O’ Keeffe: “What do you think of those shades that Rishabh Pant is rocking Skull? Straight out of the service station?” O’Keeffe: “They are servos aren’t they? No, they are not getting me. You would want them to get scratched so you can just put them in the bin."

The conversation, of course, was all in good fun, as fans flocked to Twitter to remind Warne of some of his own questionable shades choices over the years and the legend himself joining the trend, tweeting a picture of himself in some equally bad glasses.

@MarkHoward03 some late entries into the SK Warne Sunglasses hall of Shame pic.twitter.com/Qj8NL33lfI — Heath Farnsworth (@farnsy1964) January 16, 2021

Rishabh Pant career stats

At just 23, Pant has already played 15 Test matches. he made his Test debut against England in 2018, finishing the series with a high score of 114 at the Oval. Pant hasn't been the most consistent in the format - with either bat or gloves - leading to some questions about his long-term place in the Test side. So far, he has made 976 runs in his Test career, with a high score of 159* against Australia in 2019.

Rishabh Pant net worth

According to Networthopedia, Rishabh Pant has a net worth of $3.5 million. As one of the seniormost players on the team, Pant he earns a whopping ₹8 crores ($1.14 million) retainer fee from the Delhi Capitals during the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has a Grade A contract with the BCCI, giving him an annual salary of ₹5 crores besides other incentives. Still in the early years of his career, Pant has already nabbed lucrative deals with brands like Adidas, SG, Boost etc.

Disclaimer: The above Rishabh Pant net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Credits: Shane Warne & Cricket Australia Twitter

