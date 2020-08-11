Shane Warne Becomes First Player To Take 600 Test Wickets On August 11, 2005: Watch

Shane Warne is regarded as one of the best spinners to ever play the game. The leg spinner served as a crucial cog in Australia’s bowling attack for years. Shane Warne’s illustrious career brought him several team and personal accolades. On this day in 2005, Shane Warne became the first bowler to take 600 Test wickets.

Shane Warne wickets; he got his 600th wicket in the Ashes 2005 Test

Shane Warne reached the historic landmark on August 11 2005, at Old Trafford. On day 1 of the third Test of the Ashes 2005 series, Shane Warne dismissed England batsman Marcus Trescothick to reach 600 wickets. The leg spinner achieved the milestone in just 126 Test matches.

Bowling from around the wicket to the left-hander, Warne’s 600th wicket was a scrappy one. With Trescothick looking to sweep the ball, the batsman mishit his shot, with the ball hitting the back of his bat. After that, the ball hit wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist’s thigh, following which the Australian managed to take a scrappy catch to get Shane Warne his 600th wicket.

Warne ball of the century and his 600th wicket came at the same venue

While his 600th wicket at Old Trafford was a scrappy one, another one of the Warne wickets taken at the venue is widely regarded as the ball of the century. On his Ashes debut in 1993, Shane Warne bowled an unbelievable delivery to batsman Mike Gatting. Pitching way outside leg, the ball turned a long way to clip the off stump, completely bamboozling the batsman. The iconic delivery was later hailed as ‘Warne ball of the century.’

Warne wickets tally

Shane Warne has several records to his name, with his numbers speaking for themselves. The Australian finished his career with 1001 international wickets. In Test cricket, the leg spinner was the first bowler in its history to reach the 600 and 700 Test wicket milestones. The player also took 37 five-wicket halls and an impressive ten 10 wicket halls in Tests cricket.

How much is Shane Warne net worth?

Throughout his career and even after his retirement, Shane Warne has seen his net worth grow over the years. With the help of salary earnings and brand endorsements, Shane Warne has a net worth of around $50 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. The player recently launched his own fragrance brand as well.

