Shane Warne Criticises Youngster Prithvi Shaw's Batting Technique After Adelaide Debacle

Former Australia spinner Shane Warne on Saturday said that India's young Test opener Prithvi Shaw will struggle at the highest level with the technique he has. Shaw was dismissed for a silver duck in the ongoing first Test match at the Adelaide Oval after Australia's pace spearhead succeeded in beating his defence and leaving his stumps shattered.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the veteran leggie first wrote that Australian opener Joe Burns looks horribly out of form and he hoped the frontline batsman to make amends in the second innings. 'Warnie' then shifted his focus towards Prithvi Shaw and said that India's 2018 U-19 World Cup-winning skipper with the current technique that he has.

Other observations. No surprise that Burns struggled yesterday as he looks horribly out of form - fingers crossed he can get some in his second dig. Shaw will struggle at this level with that technique & a good debate with @mikehuss25 re keeping position in a team @FoxCricket ! — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) December 19, 2020

The youngster was dismissed in a similar fashion during the second innings as well but this time, it was Starc's bowling partner Pat Cummins who had the batman's number. Shaw who had failed to trouble the scorers in the first innings could manage to score only a run-a-ball four in the second.

Indian bowlers rattle Aus batting line-up

India were bundled out for 244 after winning the toss and electing to bat first riding on skipper Kohli's fighting 74. The visitors lost four wickets for 11 runs in four overs on Day 2 as pacers Pat Cummins and, Mitchell Starc worked in tandem by taking four wickets apiece.

The hosts in reply got off to a poor start and lost half their side with only Marnus Labuschagne showing some resistance in the top-order. Australia are 92/5 at tea break.

However, once he departed for 47, the onus was on skipper Tim Paine to take his team's first innings lead past India's total. He toiled manfully from his end but did not receive much support from the lower-order batsman as the Aussies were bundled out for 191 as Paine top-scored with an unbeaten 73.

India in their second innings are 9/1 after having lost opener Prithvi Shaw early on and lead by 62 runs at the end f play on Day 2.

