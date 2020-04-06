Shane Warne Dismisses Rahul Dravid, Sidhu Within 5 Deliveries In 1998 Test; Watch Video

The situation surrounding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has prompted the International Cricket Council (ICC) to postpone or cancel all cricketing activities worldwide. The highly-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) season was also postponed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as India continues to remain under lockdown. As players and Indian citizens continue to stay indoors amid lockdown, here's a look back at one of the classic cricketing moments from the yesteryears which involve the likes of Shane Warne, Rahul Dravid and Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Shane Warne.



Didn't have the greatest record vs India but still produced magical gold deliveries on occasions!



Navjot Sidhu and Rahul Dravid, not bad players of spin! pic.twitter.com/8V1WKi0z9Z — Rob Moody (@robelinda2) April 6, 2020

Shane Warne wickets: A throwback to his famous 1998 spell

Under the leadership of Mark Taylor, the Australian team toured India in 1998 for a three-match Test series against the hosts. Going into the third and final Test in Bengaluru, Australia were already 0-2 down in the series. India's Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Navjot Singh Sidhu were some of the headline acts for the hosts in a demolition battle against Shane Warne and co.

Shane Warne wickets: When the spin wizard bamboozled India

In the third Test in Bengaluru, India won the toss and decided to bat first. Navjot Singh Sidhu provided a solid start for the Indians with a well-paced 74. However, he was bowled around his legs by Shane Warne as India lost its second wicket at 109. Rahul Dravid, who was well-settled at 23 off 93 balls, was then dismissed by Warne just few deliveries later in the same spell. In spite of India gaining a 24-run first-innings lead, Australia went on to win the dead-rubber by 8 wickets to make it 1-2 in the series. While Shane Warne was a bit expensive with his match figures, his first-innings spell against Navjot Singh Sidhu and Rahul Dravid is quite memorable in cricketing folklore because both batsmen had an impressive record in tackling spin.

