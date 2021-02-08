Shane Warne Furious At England's Approach In Second Innings Of Chennai Test Match

Australian spin legend Shane Warne was unimpressed with England's approach in the third and final session on day four of the first Test against India at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Warne was surprised with the visitors' decision to not declare in the second innings even after having a mammoth lead and on top of that, the former leggie was also fumed at England's slow approach with the bat on the fourth day of the series-opener.

'England's mindset is...': Shane Warne

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the 51-year-old wrote that England's mindset is not to lose this Test match rather than thinking of what’s the best way to win this test match and how many overs could they need to do the needful. 'Warnie' then mentioned that this kind of batting approach is putting a lot of pressure on England’s bowlers and particularly their spinners.

England’s mindset is let’s not lose this test match - rather than, what’s the best way to win this test match and how many overs could we need ! This batting on decision is now putting a lot of pressure on England’s bowlers and particularly their spinners ! — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) February 8, 2021

In another tweet, the 1999 World Cup winner had tagged former English skipper Michael Vaughan. Analysing the four-match Test series between India and Australia Down Under, 'The King of Spin' mentioned that in Australia, India played courageous and brave cricket which was awesome to watch. Justifying Australia's series loss, he said that the Aussies had played timid and cautious cricket.

Commenting on England's approach, the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst added that the Joe Root-led side are playing cautious and timid cricket.

.@MichaelVaughan In Australia India played courageous and brave cricket - was awesome to watch ! Australia played timid and cautious cricket & Australia lost the series. England are playing cautious and timid cricket........... — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) February 8, 2021

READ: Jack Leach Bowls A Ripper To Clean Up A Clueless Rohit Sharma During India's Chase Of 420

India lose Rohit Sharma during a mammoth chase of 420

India who had resumed Day 4 at 257/6 could only manage to add 80 more runs to their overnight score before being bundled out for 337. Meanwhile, England in their second innings really struggled to get going on what seems to be a tough batting surface as only Test skipper Joe Root (40) could offer some resistance as the visitors were bundled out for 178 to set up a target of 420 runs for India in order to go 1-0 up in the four-match series.

READ: R Ashwin Urges Ishant Sharma To Gun For 400-500 Test Scalps As Pacer Enters 300-club

The hosts in their second innings have already lost the big wicket of Rohit Sharma for 12. Opener Shubman Gill (15*) and number three batsman Cheteshwar Pujara (12*) ensured that there were no further hiccups as India's scorecard read 39/1 at stumps on Day 4.

READ: Veteran Wicket-keeper Tim Paine Rolls His Arm Over, Gets Rewarded With A Wicket

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.