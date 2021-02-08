Veteran Wicket-keeper Tim Paine Rolls His Arm Over, Gets Rewarded With A Wicket

Australian Test skipper Tim Paine faced a lot of criticism after the team's forgettable outing in the home Test series against India last month. However, not only did Cricket Australia (CA) back him, but he was also named captain for Australia's three-match away Test series against South Africa which has been suspended due to COVID-19 fears.

Lately, Paine who is known for chirping behind the wickets made his presence felt with the ball in hand and what really stood out here is that he was rewarded with a wicket.

Tim Paine shines with the ball

This happened during the Cricket Tasmania Premier League final between University of Tasmania and, North Hobart Cricket Club. Representing the University of Tasmania, the 36-year-old had not only opened the bowling but also experimented his bowling abilities as well.

Paine, who had started with medium pacer later switched over to spin. He eventually ended up breaking a crucial 114-run third-wicket stand by accounbting for TS Rogers. After the veteran stumper had Rogers caught, he ensured that there were no aggressive celebrations as he raised both his arms up in the air after which he shared high-fives with his team-mates.

Watch the video of Tim Paine making an impact with the ball

PAINE HAS A WICKET! His off-spin ends a 114 run partnership between Caleb Jewell and Tom Rogers.



— MyCricket (@MyCricketAus) February 8, 2021

A forgettable home Test season for Tim Paine

The Tasmanian stumper was in the news for all the wrong reasons in the third Test at the SCG where he was heard needlessly sledging the Indian batsmen on Day 5 and on top of that also ended up dropping multiple catches as the contest ended in a stalemate.

In the same match, the veteran Test specialist had abused the on-field umpire, Paul Wilson following an unsuccessful DRS review against Cheteshwar Pujara as a result of which he was fined 15% of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct.

The stump mic had also caught Paine sledging veteran offie Ravichandran Ashwin where he had said that the hosts cannot wait for Ashwin and Team India to reach Gabba ('Can't wait to take you to Gabba, Ash')

In the series-decider at the Gabba in Brisbane, a determined Team India ended up breaching Australia's fortress. Prior to that contest, the Aussies had an impeccable record at the Gabba since 1988 as they enjoyed a 28-match unbeaten streak at the venue.

This was also Australia's second straight Test series loss against India at home under Paine. The Aussies suffered a 2-1 loss in the four-match series (similar margin during the 2018/19 season). However, the hosts ended up losing the Border-Gavaskar trophy despite drawing first blood in the first Test at the Adelaide Oval that was played under lights.

