Shane Warne Has THIS Interesting Suggestion For Sourav Ganguly Ahead Of IPL 2020

Australian legendary spinner Shane Warne, who led the Rajasthan Royals to winning the inaugural edition of the IPL, has come up with a unique suggestion for enhancing T20 cricket. The veteran spinner has suggested changes in favour of bowlers in order to make T20s less batsman-friendly. Shane Warne has suggested that the bowlers be allowed to bowl five overs each in T20 cricket instead of the current limit of four overs.

Shane Warne's asks BCCI President Sourav Ganguly to instil his suggestion in IPL 2020

Shane Warne took to Twitter and shared that he had got positive feedback on his 5-overs-per-bowler suggestion for T20 cricket. Shane Warne further encouraged the International Cricket Council (ICC) to make it happen. Shane Warne also tagged BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and asked him to try it out as an experiment in the IPL 2020, which is scheduled to start on September 19. Ganguly, who travelled to Dubai for the tournament on Wednesday, has not yet responded to the tweet.

Getting a lot of great reply’s to my suggestion re a maximum of 5 overs per bowler in T/20 cricket ! Let’s make it happen ASAP @ICC ! Maybe we could try it in the @IPL starting on Sept 19 @SGanguly99 👍 — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne)

Earlier, Shane Warne had made the same suggestion while commentating during the second T20I between England and Australia in Southampton. Warne opined that a team wants their best bowlers bowling as much as they can as T20 cricket is already in the batsmen’s favour.

Shane Warne reckoned that it gets rid of the bits-and-pieces as a team can then pick their best batsmen and best bowlers when selecting their team. Nasser Hussain, who was commentating alongside Warne, also agreed with the leg-spinner's suggestion saying that he always felt T20 cricket needs to bring bowlers back in and improve the quality of contests for fans, besides providing entertainment.

Meanwhile, the BCCI finally released the much-awaited IPL schedule on Sunday, September 6. The tournament opener will see defending champions Mumbai Indians locking horns against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings on September 19 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The cricketing carnival will be played across three venues - Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi. According to the newly announced IPL time table, Dubai will host 24 games, Abu Dhabi will host 20 games while Sharjah will be hosting 12 games.

The mega league will witness 10 afternoon matches starting at 3:30 PM (IST) while the evening matches will start at 7:30 PM (IST). The lucrative league will be broadcasted in several languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, Bengali apart from English. All the IPL 2020 franchises have already started gearing up for the tournament and are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the safety of the players.

IMAGE COURTESY: SHANE WARNE INSTAGRAM