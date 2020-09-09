Sourav Ganguly Takes Indigo Flight To Dubai Ahead Of IPL 2020 In Special Face Shield

With the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) just around the corner, the BCCI is leaving no stone unturned to ensure smooth proceedings for the season. Several norms and SOPs have been deemed mandatory for all the franchises by the BCCI, keeping the pandemic in mind. With there being no margin for error, the organizing committee is on their toes all the time. As a resuilt, the BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has left for Dubai to oversee the preparations before the league's commencement.

A charter flight for BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly, on his Instagram account, posted a picture before boarding his chartered flight to the UAE for the IPL 2020. The former India captain was seen wearing two masks and also had a visor on as a necessary precaution. Sourav Ganguly, in the same post, revealed that it was his first flight in the span of six months and how incredibly life has changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the Chennai Super Kings' COVID fiasco and similar news emerging from the Delhi Capitals camp, the BCCI has pulled up their socks. Along with the bio-secure bubble, the players and support staff from each franchise have been handed contact tracing badges. The BCCI has reportedly made it mandatory for everyone present to wear badges.

These badges will provide the BCCI with comprehensive information regarding who is coming in contact with whom during the IPL 2020. This data will be utilized if someone gets infected with the COVID-19 virus. The players will have to wear the badges as soon as they step out of their rooms. They will also be given exemption from wearing the badges while they are on the field.

IPL schedule announced

The Indian domestic season is uncertain as of now but the UAE is set to host the IPL 2020 this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The IPL 2020 is scheduled to commence from September 19 and will stretch till November 10. All the franchises are currently stationed in the UAE, with teams resuming their training sessions as well ahead of the IPL 2020. Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will clash in the opening contest as per the IPL schedule.

IPL sponsors

Indian fantasy sports platform Dream11 has bagged the title sponsorship rights for IPL 2020 season to be held in UAE ₹222 crore. Dream11 was awarded the rights by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after original sponsors VIVO dropped out due to India-China relations being at an all-time low.

Image Source | Sourav Ganguly Instagram