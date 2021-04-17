Shane Warne Reacts To Matt Parkinson Replicating THIS 'Ball Of The Century' In Manchester

Australian spinner Shane Warne is one of the best spinners to have played the sport. The leggie was renowned for his sharp leg breaks and deceptive googlies. Warne, who has 1001 international wickets to his name, is known for bowling some absolute rippers during his playing days, discussions on which remain fresh even today in the cricketing community.

Shane Warne reacts to Matt Parkinson recreating 'ball of the century'

One such delivery was the Shane Warne ball of the century that is remembered even today. During the first Test of the Ashes 1993 series at Old Trafford in Manchester, Warne bowled a ball that stunned the cricketing world. The legendary bowler bowled a flighted leg break which pitched way outside the leg stump, turned extensively, and went on to hit the top of Mike Gatting's off-stump, leaving the Englishman stupefied. The delivery later went on to become the Shane Warne ball of the century.

Here's Shane Warne ball of the century

It's 25 years today since THAT ball!



Mike Gatting recalls Shane Warne's "ball of the century"... pic.twitter.com/UqhRwyxraU — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 4, 2018

Interestingly, 28 years later, the same venue has witnessed a similar delivery during the ongoing English County Championship 2021 match between Lancashire and Northamptonshire. It was Lancashire spinner Matt Parkinson who emulated Warne's iconic ball of the century. It all happened on the final ball of the 60th over when Matt Parkinson flighted the ball which went on to pitch well outside leg stump and turned viciously to hit the top of Northamptonshire skipper and wicket-keeper Adam Rossington's off-stump, thus dismissing him for 49.

Here's Matt Parkinson ball of the century

Twitter was abuzz after the Matt Parkinson ball of the century video went viral. Several reactions poured in as fans lauded Parkinson for his exceptional display of spin bowling. Shane Warne was also stunned by Parkinson's ball and he reacted to the video. Warne jokingly asked if it was his first ball of the summer as well. For the unversed, Warne had claimed Gatting's wicket on just the first ball of his spell in the first Ashes match, which was also Australia's first Test of the summer. Warne then went on to congratulate Parkinson and applauded him.

Wow ! Was that his first ball of the summer too ? Hahahaha. Love it, congrats mate and well bowled. Spin to win @SkyCricket @MichaelVaughan !!!! https://t.co/N2uIox4RrU — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) April 17, 2021

English County Championship 2021: Hanuma Vihari falls for 23-ball duck on county debut

Hanuma Vihari, who missed out on an IPL contract, made his English county debut for Warwickshire against Nottinghamshire. Unfortunately, his stay at the crease did not last long as Hanuma Vihari got out for a 23-ball duck facing Stuart Broad, a bowler who he is very likely to face in this summer's Test series in England. Additionally, Vihari's duck came on the same day when the BCCI contracts 2021 was announced.

The BCCI contracts 2021 is divided into four categories, Grade A+, A, B and C. While Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah were retained in the Grade A+ category, Hanuma Vihari was placed in the Grade C Category for which he will be awarded INR 1 crore.

SOURCE: SHANE WARNE INSTAGRAM