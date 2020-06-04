Shane Warne Says His 'Ball Of The Century' To Dismiss Mike Gatting In 1993 Was A 'fluke'

Shane Warne has been one of the best spinners to have played the game at the highest level. He has bamboozled the best batsmen in the business to win a lot of matches for Australia. He had bowled outstandingly well in the 1999 World Cup semi-final and the final as the Aussies lifted their second World Cup. Warne is the second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket with 709 scalps.

However, what made him famous was that 'Ball of The Century' that he had bowled to Mike Gatting on this very day in 1993. Recollecting that ball, the spin wizard has come forward and made a huge statement about the same by calling it a 'fluke'.

The governing body of world cricket, the International Cricket Council (ICC) had posted a video of that dream delivery which completed 27 years on Thursday.

"It was meant to be ..."



'It was a fluke': Shane Warne

"Ball of the century was a fluke. Really, I never did it again, but I think it was meant to be. As a leg-spinner we always want to bowl a perfect leg-spinner, it changed my life both on and off the field. Mike Gatting was the best player of spin in England's team, so it was a special moment," Warne said in the video.

In the match against England, Australia had scored 289 runs in the first innings, and it was in the hosts' innings when Warne dismissed Gatting. Warne ended up taking four wickets in the first innings and another four in the second. This effort by Warne helped Australia register a win by 179 runs in the Test.

The 'Ball Of The Century'

It was on June 4, 1993, when former Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne bowled 'the ball of the century'. He did this in the first Test of the Ashes series against England at Manchester. The particular ball by the then 23-year-old Warne took the breath of all cricket fans away. The ball landed wide off-leg but spun so much that it knocked over the off-stump of England's batsman Mike Gatting. Gatting stood at the crease in disbelief and it took him a couple of minutes to process what had actually happened to him.

