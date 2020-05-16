Shane Warne Retains 'most Selfish Cricketer' Tag For Steve Waugh Due To 104 Run Outs Stat

Former Australian cricket captain Steve Waugh has been regarded as one of the greatest leaders in the sport's history. He led the Australians to the 1999 World Cup win in England. However, while the former Australian skipper was a skilled leader and a talismanic presence in the Australian middle order, he boasts of an unwanted record of being involved in 104 run-outs, the most in international cricket history.

Legendary Australian spinner and a long-time teammate of Steve Waugh, Shane Warne has taken a dig at his former captain yet again and termed him as the 'most selfish cricketer he has ever played with'.

Shane Warne labels Steve Waugh as the most selfish cricketer after a video of his run-outs surfaces online

Famous Australian cricket YouTuber Rob Moody posted a video on Twitter of the Steve Waugh 104 run outs on Thursday. Among the Steve Waugh 104 run outs, Waugh’s batting partner was dismissed 73 times. Shane Warne was quick to respond to the video and maintained his stance on his former captain. The leg-spinner clarifed that he had no hatred towards Steve Waugh and even picked him in his all-time best Australian team revently. However, Shane Warne added that the 1999 World Cup-winning skipper was the most selfish cricketer he played with, something he even mentioned in his autobiography No Spin, and the Steve Waugh 104 run outs are a testament to the fact.

For the record AGAIN & I’ve said this 1000 times - I do not hate S Waugh at all. FYI - I picked him in my all time best Australian team recently. Steve was easily the most selfish cricketer that I ever played with and this stat....... https://t.co/QMigV788L7 — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) May 15, 2020

Shane Warne autobiography: Shane Warne expresses his 'dislike' for Steve Waugh

In the Shane Warne autobiography, the legendary spinner has taken a dig at his former captain and described everything which happened after he was infamously dropped by Steve Waugh. In the book, Warne said that the former batsman didn't back him and was selfish as he only cared about averaging 50. Shane Warne wrote that his attitude towards Steve Waugh got bitter and he thought the Waugh was jealous of his performances on the field.

However, he added that Steve Waugh would bat at No.6 in the best Australian XI he played with during his career and there was no denying his strength of character or ability to play at his best under pressure.

