Shane Warne Net Worth, Salary, Businesses, IPL 2020 Commitment

Legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne retired from international cricket in 2007. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners to have taken the field over the years. He is second only to Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan in terms of numbers of wickets taken in Test matches. Apart from being an integral member of the Australian squad that won the 1999 Cricket World Cup, Shane Warne was also a potent force in Australia’s bowling line-up that dominated Test cricket for a whole decade (the 2000s).

Shane Warne net worth and IPL 2020 deal

Shane Warne net worth

According to celebritynetworth.com, the net worth of Shane Warne is estimated to be $50 million. His net worth comprises of his total earnings from Cricket Australia as a former Australian cricket player. It also constitutes his earnings from his various brand endorsements, business ventures and from his ownership in the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals.

Shane Warne co-ownership of Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020

Shane Warne was captain of the victorious Rajasthan Royals side in the inaugural edition of IPL back in 2008. While he left the franchise as a player after IPL 2011, he is still associated with the Royals as its co-owner. The former cricketer, with his clothing line ‘Spinners’, is one of the co-owners of Rajasthan Royals heading into the highly-anticipated IPL 2020.

IPL 2020 postponement

Due to the worldwide panic caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the IPL 2020 was postponed to April 15. Since much remains to be learned about the impact of coronavirus, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to decide the exact fate of the impending T20 carnival within a few days.

🚨Announcement🚨: #VIVOIPL suspended till 15th April 2020 as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) situation.



Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

