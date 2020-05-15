Shane Warne Gets 'King Of Spin' Tribute In 50 Best Wickets On Home Soil Video; Watch

Australian spin legend Shane Warne’s record in international cricket speaks for itself. The legendary spinner accounted for a mammoth 708 wickets in Tests and scalped a further 293 wickets in ODIs in a career that spanned 15 years. Warne is one of only two cricketers to scalp more than 1,000 international wickets and is just behind Sri Lankan spin maestro Muttiah Muralitharan. Cricket Australia recently paid tribute to Shane Warne’s legendary career and uploaded a video on the ‘King of Spin’s top 50 wickets on Australian soil.

Shane Warne ball of the century: Cricket Australia pay tribute to King of Spin; shares top 50 Shane Warne wickets on home soil

During his illustrious career, numerous high-profile cricketers have found themselves bamboozled by Shane Warne. Among the more well-known Shane Warne wickets are legendary batsmen Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Inzamam ul Haq, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, AB de Villiers and Jacques Kallis. The former Australian leg-spinner developed a special liking while bowling to Daryl Cullinan, scalping his wicket 12 times in international cricket. Shane Warne had a bag full of tricks and his ability to turn the ball sharply meant that batsmen usually had a hard time facing the leg-spinner. Among the top 50 Shane Warne wickets at home, many batsmen have been foxed by the flipper, and with the Shane Warne bowling action, he was arguably the leading exponent of the delivery in the game.

Shane Warne wickets: Shane Warne ball of the century

The Shane Warne Ball of the Century was a delivery bowled by the Australian leg-spinner in the 1993 Ashes Test at Manchester to dismiss Mike Gatting. Gatting, regarded as a good player of spin, was foxed by a young Shane Warne in 1993. The Shane Warne Ball of the century was pitched outside leg-stump, forcing Gatting to thrust his left leg forward towards the pitch of the ball, but the sharp turn meant that the delivery missed his bat's outside edge and clipped the top of the off-stump. In episode four of A Week With Warnie on Fox Cricket , the Australian spin legend said that the Shane Warne Ball of the Century changed his life and he became a constant figure in the media.

