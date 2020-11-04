Shane Watson Lauded By Chennai & Australia Teammates, Ponting Calls Him 'most Underrated'

Former Australian international Shane Watson has called time on his cricket career after the end of Chennai's Dream11 IPL 2020 campaign. The 39-year-old was widely regarded as one of the finest all-rounders in limited-overs cricket and was reliable with both bat and ball in hand. Watson's retirement saw a host of his former teammates wish him well, as the champion all-rounder begins a new phase in his life.

Shane Watson retirement: Ricky Ponting and former teammates lavish praise on Chennai star

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting took to Twitter to congratulate Shane Watson after his retirement. The legendary skipper wrote that he loved every minute of playing alongside the Chennai star. Ponting, who is now the head coach of the Delhi franchise, said that the 30-year-old was an amazing teammate and a very close friend and was one of the more underrated players Australia has had.

Former Australia team-mate Brett Lee also took to Twitter and was in awe of Watto's longevity in the game. The former fast bowler said that Watson's performances at the age of 39 shut down all keyboard warriors and wished him well for stage two of his career.

Hats off to you Watto on an unbelievable stellar career!

To continue to play at such a high standard at the age of 39 was incredible. To all the keyboard warriors that doubted you, where are they now! Now it’s time for

stage 2 ⁦@ShaneRWatson33⁩ 🙏🏻 https://t.co/6gypogoir2 — Brett Lee (@BrettLee_58) November 3, 2020

Congrats on a brilliant career @ShaneRWatson33. Loved every minute of playing alongside you, you were a brilliant team mate and someone I love calling a close friend. I think one of the more underrated players Australia has had. Enjoy retirement. pic.twitter.com/KdOjM5ECBF — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) November 4, 2020

Bangalore stars Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers also congratulated the two-time IPL champion after a stellar career. The Team India skipper that Watson was a great cricketer as well as a great human being and should be proud of his accomplishments in the game, being glad to play alongside him. De Villiers thanked Watto for all the memories throughout his wonderful career and suggested that while the game moves on, the Chennai star will be severely missed.

Congratulations on an amazing career @ShaneRWatson33 it was a pleasure sharing a dressing room and learning from you this season at CSK, all the best 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/lN23x4XJEC — Sam Curran (@CurranSM) November 3, 2020

Congrats @ShaneRWatson33 on a great career bud. You can be incredibly proud of what you have done. Good luck for all that lies ahead — Faf Du Plessis (@faf1307) November 3, 2020

Chennai teammate Sam Curran also wished the 39-year-old the very best for his future and added that it was a pleasure sharing the dressing room with him at Chennai in the Dream11 IPL 2020. Fellow Chennai teammates Faf du Plessis and Shardul Thakur also joined on the plaudits after the 39-year-old called curtains on his career. Wahab Riaz, who bowled a fiery spell to the Australian in the 2015 World Cup, wrote that it was an honour to share the field with him. Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi also congratulated Watson, calling him one of the greatest modern-day all-rounders of the game.

(Image Courtesy: ICC Twitter)

