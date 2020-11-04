Sachin Tendulkar Reveals Reason For Bangalore Finishing 4th On Dream11 IPL Points Table

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Delhi defeated Bangalore by six wickets on Monday, November 2 at Abu Dhabi in the 55th match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. Despite Bangalore’s defeat, the Virat Kohli-led side qualified for the Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs. They will now face David Warner’s confident Hyderabad unit on Friday, November 6 in the Eliminator.
A look at the Road To The Final for #Dream11IPL 2020 pic.twitter.com/Zrz7Su7qa4— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 3, 2020
As has been the case throughout the Dream11 IPL 2020 season, former Indian captain and batting icon Sachin Tendulkar once again took to his YouTube channel to give his take on the recently-concluded game. While Delhi chased down Bangalore’s total with an over to spare, they were required to overhaul the target with 15 balls to spare in order to knock the Virat Kohli-led side out of the competition’s playoffs race. According to Sachin Tendulkar, the Delhi batsmen took their time in the run-chase because they kept their “thinking simple”.
The ‘Master Blaster’ was of the opinion that the Delhi side played by keeping their own points in mind instead of thinking about the other team's elimination. However, according to Tendulkar, the game-changer of the match was Anrich Nortje's 2 wickets in his second spell that restricted Bangalore to a total below 160. Additionally, the legendary cricketer also pointed out that as many as 42 dot balls were played by Bangalore's batsmen due to their conservative approach in the innings, which amounted to as many as 7 overs for no runs, costing them the match eventually.
The Shreyas Iyer-led side's more aggressive approach led them to a win over Bangalore and the No. 2 spot in the Dream11 IPL points table. Bangalore’s defeat and Hyderabad’s win over Mumbai a day later at Sharjah meant that Virat Kohli and co. end their league campaign at No. 4 in the Dream11 IPL points table.
Prior to the match, Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to field first. On the back of Devdutt Padikkal’s 50 and contributions from AB de Villiers (35) and Virat Kohli (29), the Bangalore side compiled 152-7 from their 20 overs. After the early departure of Prithvi Shaw, Delhi’s in-form opener Shikhar Dhawan and No. 3 batsman Ajinkya Rahane batted with intent in their 88-run partnership filled with elegant drives and courageous pulls. Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant later scored the winning runs with a boundary in the penultimate over of the match.
