David Warner Creates Unmatchable Record In Dream11 IPL History, Fans Call Him 'Mr.IPL'

Hyderabad skipper David Warner is arguably one of the most explosive batsmen in the world. The Australian, who has been a part of the Dream11 IPL since 2009, has taken the league by storm with his brilliant and consistent performances. On Tuesday, Warner helped his side secure a commanding ten-wicket win over table-toppers Mumbai in the final league match of the Dream11 IPL 2020. The southpaw played a splendid knock of 85 off 58 balls alongside Wriddhiman Saha, who scored 58 off 45 balls to register a solid victory.

David Warner becomes first batsman in IPL to scored 500+ runs in six consecutive seasons

Enroute to his unbeaten 85, Warner also completed 500 runs in the ongoing tournament. The left-hander has now scored 529 runs in 14 matches at a stunning average of 44.08 and a blistering strike-rate of 136.69. In doing so, Warner also created an unmatchable record as he became the first batsman in the league's history to have scored over 500 runs in six consecutive seasons.

Warner's consistency in the Dream11 IPL is unparalleled with the Australian churning out runs consistently year after year. After their win over Mumbai, Twitter erupted as fans heaped praise of Warner for his impeccable consistency and inspiring leadership. Several reactions poured in as fans called Warner 'Mr IPL' and 'Mr Consistent' for his incredible performances. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

David Warner in the last 6 IPL season:



2014 - 528 runs

2015 - 562 runs

2016 - 848 runs

2017 - 641 runs

2019 - 692 runs

2020 - 501* runs 🏃🏃



6 seasons & 6 times he has crossed 500 run mark - changed all fortunes for Sunrisers Hyderabad.#SRHvsMI #IPL #warner 🔥 pic.twitter.com/CQAY3NP5FX — Abu Abrar ™ (@abu_abrar_03) November 3, 2020

The Love affair of @davidwarner31 and @SunRisers continues with the Playoffs. My favourites to Win the #IPL2020 #Warner just like they did in 2016 when they Won all the other teams in the Playoffs and lifted the Trophy😅🤟💪 — Vidyanshu (@KriVidya) November 3, 2020

@davidwarner31 shows again he is a amazing leader always lead from the front the way he mange #SRH bowling attack jst incredible, #IPL2020 #warner — Rishabh Trivedi (@Rishumahi07) November 3, 2020

Courtesy of their commanding win, the Orange Army secured the third place on the Dream11 IPL points table and booked their place in the Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs. David Warner's men will now lock horns with Virat Kohli's side in the Hyderabad vs Bangalore Eliminator on Friday, November 6 in Abu Dhabi. The live action of the Hyderabad vs Bangalore Eliminator will kick off at 7:30 PM (IST).

Interestingly, these two teams had last met in the playoffs when the two competed in the 2016 final. Back then, it was Hyderabad who emerged victorious by lifting the trophy. Virat Kohli's side have a great opportunity to avenge that defeat.

David Warner Dream11 IPL stats

The David Warner Dream11 IPL stats section makes for some impressive reading. With 5,235 runs, Warner is one of only five batsmen to aggregate over 5,000 runs in the history of the tournament. Moreover, he is the only non-Indian to do so and he has maintained a healthy average of 43.26. The attacking batsman has accounted for 529 of those runs in the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 season alone.

David Warner Dream11 IPL salary

Warner made a name for himself as a T20 superstar early in his career which landed him a contract with the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in 2009. In his first two seasons with the franchise, the Australian bagged approximately ₹27.8 lakh in salary according to InsideSport's Moneyball. However, by 2011, David Warner was a household name for his exploits and his IPL salary also saw a massive hike, with Delhi paying him a mammoth ₹3.4 crore.

David Warner's earnings marginally increased over the next two seasons, earning approximately ₹7.7 crore in the next two seasons. David Warner was signed by the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) ahead of the 2014 season, and the swashbuckling opener bagged ₹5.5 crore in his next four seasons in the IPL. The left-hander missed the 2018 season due to a ban, but SRH subsequently retained him for a staggering ₹12.5 crore, which remains his IPL salary.

In all, the Warner Dream11 IPL salary totals to a staggering ₹58.5 crore, making him one of the highest-earning foreign players in the league. With ₹12.5 crore more to be received for the Dream11 IPL 2020, Warner's earnings are set to come up to ₹71 crore by the end of the ongoing season.

