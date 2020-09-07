IPL 2020: Dwayne Bravo Reveals MS Dhoni's Plan This Season For CSK's Future Benefit

Former India captain MS Dhoni is hailed as one of the best leaders the cricketing world has seen. The veteran stumper, who has won every possible trophy at the international level, has also led IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) with panache. MS Dhoni has guided CSK to three IPL titles along with two Champions League titles.

MS Dhoni stepped down as India's limited-overs captain in January 2017 but ensured that the transition was smooth by grooming Virat Kohli to be the next Indian captain in the three preceding years. The 39-year-old is now planning to do the same for CSK, which was revealed by his teammate Dwyane Bravo recently. Dwayne Bravo reckoned that MS Dhoni already has a name in his mind regarding the person who can successfully lead CSK after he calls it quits.

While speaking to ABP News, Dwayne Bravo said that he knows that the prospect of CSK's future captain has been in Dhoni's mind for some time. He added that everyone has to step aside at some point of time and it is just a matter of when to step aside and hand it over to Suresh Raina or someone younger.

MS Dhoni recently announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15 and thereby brought an end to a glorious 16-year career. On being asked if hanging his boots from international cricket will affect his leadership in IPL 2020, Dwayne Bravo replied in the negative. In fact, Bravo stated that now Dhoni will remain the same person and will play more freely in the IPL 2020 as he won’t have to worry about a billion people's expectations on him.

Dwayne Bravo further spoke about the reason behind CSK's success. The West Indian international said that they have a very talented squad which is full of experience. He added that their owners and management staff are also very relaxed and balanced. Bravo reckoned that all these things come together and play a part in making CSK a successful franchise. Bravo opined that they don’t have any outside pressure from the owners or the management. Bravo, who is an integral part of the CSK squad for the IPL 2020, also said that they don’t feel under pressure with MS Dhoni at the helm.

CSK squad for IPL 2020

MS Dhoni (Captain & Wicketkeeper-batsman), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Karn Sharma, Shane Watson, Shardul Thakur, Ambati Rayudu, Murali Vijay, Josh Hazlewood, Francois Du Plessis, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, KM Asif, Narayan Jagadeesan, Monu Kumar, Ruturaj Gaekwad, R.Sai Kishore.

IMAGE COURTESY: BCCI