Shardul Thakur Happy For Team-mate Mohammed Siraj After His Fifer In Gabba Test

Pacer Shardul Thakur has said that he has no regrets about missing out on a well-deserved five-wicket haul but is instead happy that his team-mate Mohammed Siraj could achieve the feat.

Siraj registered his maiden five-wicket haul on Day 4 of the series-deciding fourth Test against Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane. He with figures of 5/73 from his 19.5 overs.

”No, I don’t regret on missing a fifer in the second innings. I mean, it would have been okay if I had taken a fifer but I am really happy for Siraj and I really wished that he should get five wickets because he was going through a lot of hard time,” Shardul Thakur told PTI.

Shardul on the other hand finished his spell with figures of 4/61 from his 19 overs.

At the same time, Thakur also mentioned that it was an emotional series for the Hyderabad pacer.

”This was an emotional series for him. He (Siraj) lost his father recently and he mentioned how his father wanted him to play cricket. Even though he is not present here in this world, he is watching him from the heavens and he would have been really happy seeing him taking five wickets. So, when I took that catch, I was really, really (happy). I was like, thank god Siraj got five wickets,” he added.

Mohammed Siraj overcomes all odds

Siraj lost his dad in November last year but didn't travel back to India for the last rites due to bio-bubble restrictions with an eye on the coronavirus pandemic and earlier this month, the quickie was subject to racial slur on day two and three of the third Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground, and a formal complaint was filed by the Indian team. Siraj also had to face the brunt of an unruly crowd on the fourth day of the SCG Test.

Siraj registers a fifer by running through Aus top & middle-order

Mohammed Siraj finished with figures of 5/73 from his 19.5 overs. He accounted for Australia's frontline batsmen (both top and middle-order) that included the key wickets of Marus Labuschagne & Steve Smith before dismissing Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, and Test skipper Tim Paine respectively as the hosts were bundled out for 294 to set India a target of 328 runs to win this match and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

India ended up registering a famous win before the close of play on Day 5 as wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant hit the winning boundary as all the members of the Indian team ran towards the ground to celebrate. Thus, Ajinkya Rahane & Co. ended up retaining the Border Gavaskar Trophy by winning the four-match series 2-1 and India registered back-to-back Test series triumphs Down Under.

At the same time, the Men In Blue also breached Australia's fortress Gabba after a long wait of nearly 33 years. The Aussies had not lost a single Test match at the venue since 1988.

