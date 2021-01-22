Shardul Thakur Receives Heroes' Welcome On Return To Palghar House In Mumbai; See Pictures

Indian pacer Shardul Thakur was welcomed with a heroic reception on Friday morning as he returned to his home in Palghar, Mumbai after securing a historic Test series win in Australia. The photos of Thakur's warm reception were shared by Indian entertainment photographer Viral Bhayani on his Instagram account. In the post, Thakur is being welcomed by his parents at the doorstep of their home as fans are seen in the background. In one of the photos, Thakur's father is seen embracing him.

Shardul Thakur receives warm welcome after India vs Australia 4th Test 2021 heroics

The right-arm speedster, who played his first match of the series and just the second of his Test career at The Gabba, returned with figures of 3-94 and 4-61 at The Gabba. Moreover, Thakur surprised everyone with the bat as he notched up his maiden Test fifty under the extreme duress of losing the series-decider. The 29-year-old shared a 123-run stand with debutant Washington Sundar to keep India’s first-innings deficit down to just 33 runs.

Thakur, who bowled with pace and aggression, batted with grit and determination throughout the series-deciding Test match at The Gabba. Notably, the cricketer has also pocketed some safe catches in the field on a tour where both sides have dropped regulations and sitters. Additionally, Thakur also top-scored for India in the first innings as he scored 67 runs from just 115 balls to take India from 186-6 to 336 all out.

Meanwhile, Thakur featured in the CSK list of retained players 2021. The Mumbai-based cricketer was among 18 players that were retained for the upcoming IPL. The CSK list of retained players 2021 among others include N Jagadeesan, R Gaikwad, KM Asif, R Jadeja, MS Dhoni, J Hazlewood, K Sharma, A Rayudu, S Raina, I Tahir, D Chahar, Faf du Plessis, S Thakur, M Santner, D Bravo, L Ngidi, S Curran, S Kishore.

How much is Shardul Thakur net worth?

According to powersportz.com, the Shardul Thakur net worth is estimated to be up to ₹36 crore (i.e. approximately US$5 million). His net worth comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player, which is 1 crore rupees per year at present. It also includes the salary he receives from the Mumbai Cricket Association for his cricketing commitments in the Indian domestic circuit.

Thakur also earned ₹2.6 crore from IPL 2020 while playing for Chennai Super Kings. Back in February this year, Shardul Thakur was roped in by Tata Power Limited as their brand ambassador. The 29-year-old also features in several brand promotional campaigns along with his Chennai teammates during Dream11 IPL run.

