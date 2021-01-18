Shardul Thakur Takes 4 Australian Wickets In The 2nd Innings To Keep India Alive: WATCH

Shardul Thakur, who batted with grit and determination on Day 3, bowled with pace and aggression on Day 4 as Team India continues to take the fight to Australia at The Gabba. Playing his first Test of the tour, the speedster impressed one-and-all with his all-round heroics. Thakur, who collected three wickets for 94 during Australia’s first innings, bowled 19 overs to bag another four wickets in their second to set up the series-deciding Test match.

India vs Australia 4th Test: Shardul Thakur’s all-round mavericks keeps India in driver’s seat

Shardul Thakur claimed four Australian wickets on Day 4, just a day after he brought up his maiden Test fifty to reduce the first-innings gap between the two sides. He picked up the key wicket of opener Marcus Harris before cleaning up the lower order by sending Cameron Green, captain Tim Paine and Nathan Lyon back to the pavilion.

With four wickets in the second innings, the 2-Test old Thakur finished with impressive match figures of 7-155. Click on the link in the tweet below to watch all four of Shardul Thakur’s wickets on Day 4 of the Gabba tussle.

ALL OUT!



Siraj finishes with a well-deserved 5-73 #AUSvIND



Australia all out for 294, India will require 328 to win: https://t.co/IzttOVL3j4 pic.twitter.com/rG6h14gc59 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 18, 2021

A look into Shardul Thakur career stats

Shardul Thakur career stats in Test cricket, while still in its early days, makes for an impressive read. On his Test debut back in 2018, the cricketer bowled only an over-and-a-half before leaving the field. Currently playing only the second match of his career (first on a full-scale), Thakur has taken seven wickets in Test cricket. He also has a half-century to his name, one which he brought in this game as he whacked 67 off 115 balls in a partnership with debutant Washington Sundar against an experienced Australian attack.

India vs Australia 4th Test updates

At the time of publishing, India reached 4-0 after two overs. Earlier, Australia were bowled out for 294 to set India a 328-run target.

India vs Australia live streaming details

For IND vs AUS live streaming in India, fans can tune in to the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). Meanwhile, for India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of the fourth Test is also available for fans on the SonyLIV app. The India vs Australia 4th Test match is being played at the Gabba in Brisbane between January 15 and 19.

