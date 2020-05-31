Shardul Thakur To Be Questioned By MCA For Resuming Training Without Permission: Report

Shardul Thakur who had recently resumed outdoor training will have to give a justification for the same as he is reportedly set to questioned by Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA). As per reports, Shardul did not get official permission from MCA.

Shardul Thakur to be questioned by MCA: Reports

As per reports, it has been learned that the MCA will be questioning Thakur and three other cricketers who had resumed practice without the state cricket association's permission. At the same time, media reports have also said that action can be taken against the players for the same. While training at Palghar Dahanu Taluka Sports Association at Boisar, the young pacer was seen bowling in the nets to Sairaj Patil and Hardik Tamore who are the Mumbai team's U-23 players.

READ: Shardul Thakur Becomes 1st Indian Cricketer To Resume Outdoor Training Post-COVID Outbreak

Shardul becomes the first Indian cricketer to resume practice

Shardul Thakur has become the first current Team India cricketer to resume outdoor practice, last Saturday. He was seen sweating it out in the nets at PDTSA Boisar at Maharashtra's Palghar district on Saturday morning.

"Shardul practiced for two and a half hours along with some other state level and club players. He started with some fitness and strength training drills. He looked a bit rusty initially but after bowling two over found his line and length. He bowled to Mumbai Ranji Trophy wicket-keeper batsman Hardik Tamore," Bipin Patil, General Secretary, Taluka Sports Association, which runs the Club/Academy, told Republic TV.

He added, "Mumbai's under 23-star bowler Sanjay Patil, who played in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and woman cricketer Tania Raut, who is the highest wicket-taker in under 23 cricket, also practiced along with Shardul. Everyone maintained social distancing and practice with care. No one was allowed to apply saliva to shine the ball. Shardul also did some fitness drills and strength training at the centre. We maintained total sanitation and distance from each other."

Individual training and maintaining Standard Operating Practice with all precaution has been allowed by the BCCI.

The youngster was all set to represent Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 but has now been suspended indefinitely due to the global pandemic.

READ: Virat Kohli Tells Ashwin He Loves To Inspire, Ready To Throw Away Fame Anytime

(Image Courtesy: AP)

