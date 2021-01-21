Shardul Thakur Trolls Australia, Claims Their 'Sledging' Fell On Deaf Ears In Brisbane

Shardul Thakur turned out to be one of the architects behind India’s series-clinching win at The Gabba over Australia. The cricketer, playing his first Test of the tour and just the second of his career, scored 67 with the bat to keep India’s first-innings deficit down to just 33 runs. Moreover, Thakur also returned with figures of 3-94 and 4-61 to finish with a match haul of 7-155.

India vs Australia 4th Test 2021: Indian players celebrate win, watch video

Also Read | IPL 2021: Mumbai Releases Lasith Malinga, Sherfane Rutherford; Check List Here

India vs Australia 4th Test 2021: Shardul Thakur claims to be unfazed by on-field sledging

During the press conference after his 67-run knock, Shardul Thakur said that he has the “talent for batting” despite being known as a specialist bowler in the team. He added that he often practises batting in the nets whenever he gets the opportunity to do so. Thakur said that when he got the chance to bat for India in the first innings, he knew that a significant partnership with debutant Washington Sundar would help his team in the long haul.

Shardul Thakur revealed that while he was batting at the crease, several Australian players tried to have a “conversation” with him. Without naming the opponents, he said that they simply asked “normal questions” to distract him in the middle. Thakur said that he did not respond to any of their chatter and simply played on en route to forming a match-winning 123-run stand with Washington Sundar.

Shardul Thakur launches rear-guard fightback with 67: watch video

Also Read | Wasim Jaffer Trolls Steve Smith With Filmy Meme After Rohit Sharma Mocks Batsman On Day 4

Tim Paine, Matthew Wade advocators of Australia’s sledging

To back Shardul Thakur’s claims, Australian captain Tim Paine was involved in a heated altercation with India’s all-rounder R Ashwin in the third Test of the series. Even close-in fielder Matthew Wade had some words to distract Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari during their Day 5 vigilance at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Moreover, Marnus Labuschagne was also involved in some constant banter with Team India openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill during the third Test.

India vs Australia 4th Test 2021 Day 5 updates

Indian openers made their way onto the middle on Day 5 of the Gabba Test on Tuesday, January 19, which also marked the final day of India’s two-month long tour of Australia. Chasing 328 to pull off an unlikely Day 5 match and series victory, young opener Shubman Gill scored a cracking 91 from just 146 balls while batting barnacle Cheteshwar Pujara guarded the wicket from his end. Rishabh Pant later played out an 89-run blinder to see India past the finishing line.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Comically MOCKS Steve Smith On His Face With Controversial Gesture: WATCH

Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill star in India’s epic series-clinching win at The Gabba: watch video

Also Read | India Vs England: Chennai Tests To Have No Crowd; Ahmedabad Could See Fans Coming In

Image source: BCCI Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.