Ex-Pak Player Danish Kaneria Calls India 'Asia's Best Team' As It Secures WTC Final Berth

Veteran Pakistani pacer Danish Kaneria came forward and lauded Team India's series win over England. A determined India on Saturday got the better of a listless English team by an innings & 25 runs to seal the series 3-1 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

'The rise of Team India': Danish Kaneria

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Kaneria wrote congratulated Virat Kohli & Co. for not only winning the series but also qualifying for the finals of the ICC World Test Championship. However, what has really stood out here is that the cricketer-turned-Youtuber mentioned that the best Asian team has qualified for the summit clash of Test cricket's biggest prize and at the same time is also the deserving team to do so. The cricket pundit concluded by hailing the rise of Team India'sGolden Young Generation'.

Congratulations team India for Wining the series and qualifying in WTC finals and Asia best team to Qualified well deserved.

The Rise of Team India’s Golden Young Generation. — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) March 6, 2021

A comprehensive win for Team India

By the virtue of this historic home series win, India finishing on top of the ICC WTC standings as well as ended up occupying the top spot in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) Test rankings for teams.

The English batsmen who had come out to the middle to reduce their first-innings deficit of 160 runs once again failed to find their feet as India's frontline spinners wracked havoc. In the top order, only Test skipper Joe Root (30) managed to show some resistance. Middle-order batsman Dan Lawrence looked to deny the inevitable with a fighting 50 but he waged a lone battle as the visitors were bundled out for 135 in their second innings as the Virat Kohli-led side won the game by an innings and 25 runs to register back-to-back series wins in the longest format of the game. In the second innings, it was total dominance by the spinners as Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin bagged a fifer each.

