WATCH | Marsh Family's Wild Celebrations After Mitch Marsh's Century In Ashes Goes Viral

Australia are off to a fresh start in the Ashes 2023 after they won the first two Test matches at the Edgbaston and Lord’s Cricket Stadiums, and now they will be eyeing to defend their title in the Third Test of the Ashes 2023 after they displayed sheer dominance at Headingley, Leeds.

3 things you need to know

Australia has failed to win the Ashes title on English soil since 2001

England failed to win the Ashes series since 2015

Australia is leading by 2-0 in the Ashes 2023 series

ENG vs AUS: Mitchell Marsh displayed class on Day 1 of the Third Test

Mitchell Marsh made an impressive comeback to Test cricket after an almost four-year dismissal, scoring a brilliant century on the opening day of the 3rd Ashes Test between England and Australia. Marsh's remarkable innings were critical in salvaging Australia at a critical juncture. After an excellent day with the ball on Thursday, the athletic all-rounder produced a magnificent knock, hitting 118 runs off only 118 balls, leaving the England pacers astonished.

Marsh, who was playing his first Test match for Australia since 2019, came to the crease with Australia down by 85 runs and four wickets down in the first session. Marsh went on a resurrection drive for the Australian innings alongside Travis Head.

Travis Head, who had a reputation for being aggressive in the previous two Test matches, modified his strategy to aid Marsh in his assault on the bowlers. Using his graceful drives, Marsh expertly found the boundaries while firing over-pitched offerings.

In his 33-match career, Marsh scored his third Test century, all of which came against England. His status as a dominant force vs the English bowling assault is further cemented by this outstanding performance.

How did Shaun Marsh and his family react to his century?

Shaun Marsh and his family celebrating the hundred of Mitchell Marsh in the Ashes.



What a beautiful video! pic.twitter.com/a2apyJDP96 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 6, 2023

Australia’s savior of Day 1 showed why he is called a talented all-rounder as he made his family proud, as seen in a video of his brother, who posted on social media. Shaun Marsh, who formerly played for Australia, enjoyed the moment when he scored 100 against England.

Joe Root had a big chance to send the Australian cricketer back into the stands early as he should have caught Marsh right away to put England in command, but he failed, and the all-rounder raised the stakes and banked on the runs in the afternoon session, making that missed opportunity expensive.

During his 118-run innings in just as many deliveries, the 31-year-old hit 17 fours and four sixes before being bowled out by Chris Woakes. He shared 155 runs for the fifth wicket with Travis Head in just 28 overs as Australia amassed 263 in their first innings.

At the time of the ENG vs AUS 3rd Test Day 1 conclusion, England had a score of 68-3, a 195-run deficit, with Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root both still standing.