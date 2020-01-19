Shaun Marsh's Short Cameo Ends In Most Bizarre Manner Against Brisbane Heat

Shaun Marsh was dismissed in the most unfortunate manner during the Big Bash League (BBL) match between Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Renegades at the Gabba, Brisbane on Sunday.

This had happened in the eighth over of the first innings which was bowled by Ben Laughlin. On the second delivery, the bowler had bowled a short ball and kept it straight as Marsh looked to play an aggressive pull shot. However, he timed the ball with full force that the bat came out of his hands and the ball went up in the air and the bowler himself had no hesitation in completing the catch.

READ: England crashes through South Africa and enforces follow-on

READ: Warner, Smith, bowlers make Australia favourites for India Tests: Hayden

''That's high in the air. The bat's gone and that's out. Untidy from Marsh, you don't see that very often. The worst part is that he's got to walk 40 meters to pick up his bat and walk another 150 meters back the other way'', said the commentators on air.

The video was posted by the Big Bash League on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

Flying bats, flying balls ... it's all going on at the Gabba! 😑 #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/qLWpL7ktrv — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 19, 2020

Marsh scored a 25-ball 27 before heading back to the dugout. The defending champions posted 164/6 in their 20 overs after being asked to bat first. The Renegades would be hoping to register their maiden win of this tournament.

WATCH: Crowd Shocked! AB de Villiers drops a clanger, gives away costly six

READ: Sachin Tendulkar gifts a bat to specially-abled teen, leaves a heartwarming note