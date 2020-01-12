Shawn Craig Has An Off Day On The Field During The BBL Match Between Melbourne & Adelaide

Shawn Craig who officiating the Big Bash League (BBL) match between Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Renegades had a day to forget after he was involved in a hilarious incident on Sunday.

Shawn Craig slips after setting the bails

This had happened during the first innings of the contest. Umpire Shawn Craig who has just set the bails at the strikers'end slipped and fell down as the onlookers and even the commentators had a hearty laugh. He then got up and quickly ran back to the square leg. Meanwhile, the replay of this funny incident was shown thrice. The video was also posted by the Big Bash League on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

Looks slippery out there 😂



A @KFCAustralia Bucket Moment | #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/LW5V1N0pIU — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 12, 2020

Even the fans could not control their laughter after watching this incident. Here are some of the reactions.

Adelaide Strikers decimate Melbourne Renegades

Adelaide Strikers outperformed the Melbourne Renegades at the Adelaide Oval after winning the toss and electing to bat first. Jonathan Wells top- scored a solid 38-ball 58 at a strike rate of 152.63 including five boundaries and a maximum and a cameo knock of a 28-ball 41 from Matt Short helped the hosts post 173/6 in their 20 overs.

In reply, the defending champions never really got going as they kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. Only middle-order batsman Beau Webster could manage to score a 33-ball 49 while almost all of the batsmen got out in single-digit scores. In the end, the visitors were bundled out for 110 in the 18th over as the Adelaide Strikers registered a convincing win by 63 runs.

This was the ninth consecutive loss for the reigning BBL champions Melbourne Renegades who have failed to register a single win so far in this edition of the tournament. By the virtue of this knock, their chances of qualifying for the knockouts have ended.

