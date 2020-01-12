Ricky Ponting Reveals The Bowler That He Did Not Like Facing

Former Australian skipper, Ricky Ponting on Sunday revealed who was the most challenging bowler he ever faced throughout his international career. Regarded as one of the most successful Australian skipper, Ponting in a question and answer session on Twitter said that Wasim Akram and Curtly Ambrose were easily the best fast bowlers I've ever faced. However, he added that Indian skipper Harbhajan Singh was the bowler who got him out more than anyone else.

'Harbhajan Singh got me out more than anybody'

Wasim Akram and Curtly Ambrose were easily the best fast bowlers I've ever faced. Shoaib Akhtar clearly the quickest but Harbhajan Singh got me out more than anybody https://t.co/17bIbPD6H3 — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) January 12, 2020

In the same session, Ponting also revealed that Australia's Pat Cummins is currently the best fast bowler in the world right now. When queried about the best England fast bowler he faced, the former skipper credited his then English counterpart, Andrew Flintoff of being the best he faced. Furthermore, he also picked his innings against England in the 2005 Ashes where he scored 156 runs as his most memorable one.

READ | Alex Carey Aspires To Pull-off A 'MS Dhoni Finish' Ahead Of ODI Series Against India

READ | Does Anyone Stay Away For That Long? Sunil Gavaskar Questions MS Dhoni On Potential Return

The former Australian also predicted the result of the upcoming ODI series between India and Australia. Ponting said that Australia has had a great World Cup outing and Test series as well but the Indian side would be keen to redeem themselves from the last ODI series loss against Australia. The former skipper hence predicted that India would win the series 2-1.

Ricky Ponting also went on to state that it was their glorious triumph in the 2007 edition in West Indies which was his favourite moment. Ponting then mentioned that in 2007 when they had landed in the Caribbean, the overriding sentiment from the media and the public was that their team and certain players in our team were way past their best. However, Ponting & Co. proved them wrong with yet another undefeated campaign.

READ | Hardik Pandya Quashes Comparisons With Kapil Dev & Stokes, Here's What He Said

READ | Chahal TV: Manish Pandey Opens Up About His Splendid Knock And Electrifying Fielding

Image Credits: AP