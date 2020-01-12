Virat Kohli Comes Up With A Brutal Response To Ishant Sharma's 'YOLO' Post

Virat Kohli had an outstanding start to the year as India beat Sri Lanka 2-0 to win the T20I series. He will next be seen in action during the upcoming three-match ODI series against five-time world champions Australia starting from Tuesday, January 14. Ahead of the ODI series, Kohli decided to have some fun with one of his Indian team-mates who is also his old friend.

Virat Kohli makes fun of Ishant Sharma

It so happened that Ishant Sharma had posted a photo of himself on social media and had also come up with a caption that read 'You only live once'.

However, Ishant's captain Virat Kohli had come forward and written in Hindi that no one was aware of it to which the tall pacer told him not to have too much fun.

Even the netizens had a hearty laugh over it as well. Here are some of the reactions.

Australia tour of India

Australia will be visiting India for a three-match ODI series. The first match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on January 14. The second and third ODIs will be played at Saurashtra and Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium on January 17 and 19 respectively. The last time Aaron Finch & Co. had visited India in early 2019, they ended up winning the five-match One Day series after having lost the first two games. This was their first bilateral ODI series win after January 2017 and their first ODI series win in India since 2009.

Meanwhile, the Men In Blue had lost a bilateral ODI series for the first time at home since 2015 by the virtue of this defeat.

Finch on beating India in their own backyard

While speaking to an Australian sports website, Aaron Finch said it gives them confidence that their game plan in Indian conditions is good enough. At the same time, he also mentioned that while playing in the sub-continent, one starts doubting their game plan because they are so dominant when they get on top. The Aussie limited-overs skipper also added that the sub-continent teams like India, Pakistan or Sri Lanka can make one start doubting themselves.

Meanwhile, Finch also exuded confidence by saying they knew their game plan is good enough and that their skills are also good enough to beat India in India.

(Image Courtesy: AP)

