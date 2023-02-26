'She Probably Could’ve Been Passed The Crease If...': Healy Takes Jibe At Harmanpreet Kaur

In hindsight of Australia defeating India in the first semi-final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, the cricket world has unanimously picked the bizarre run-out dismissal of captain Harmanpreet Kaur as the match-changing moment of the match. Several pundits and ex-cricketers have already laid out their thoughts on the way Kaur got out, it is the turn of the player who inflicted the run out to present her view.

Alyssa Healy, who talked to the media ahead of Australia's final against South Africa in the ICC World Cup gave her opinion. According to her, it was not the game of luck, rather it was the effort on her part that kept her short.

“Harmanpreet can say all she likes that it was so unlucky, but at the end of the day she cruised back and probably could have past the crease – you know, an extra two meters if she genuinely put in the effort.”

“You could say you were unlucky all your life, but it’s generally about effort at that moment in time, and that’s something we speak about in the field in particular, in putting in that effort and putting in that energy – and I think that comes back to running between wickets as well.”

Australia got the win against India in the semi-final 1 and will now take on South Africa, who defeated England in the second semi-final. The match will take place at Newlands, South Africa. The action will begin at 6:30 PM.

🇦🇺 Australia 🆚 South Africa 🇿🇦



Clash of the reigning champions and the #T20WorldCup tournament hosts 🔥



Who are you backing?#TurnItUp | #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/JjB1ufIYbN — ICC (@ICC) February 25, 2023

Australia and South Africa squads

South Africa squad: Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Lara Goodall, Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Tazmin Brits, Masabata Klaas, Laura Wolvaardt, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Sune Luus (c), Anneke Bosch, Delmi Tucker.

Australia Squad: Meg Lanning (c), Alyssa Healy (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham.