What Happens If Australia-South Africa T20 World Cup Final Gets Washed Out Due To Rain?

After a fortnight of enthralling cricket, two teams- Australia and South Africa- have reached the final of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023. The championship encounter is scheduled to take place today and for this, the cricketing fraternity is all hyped-up. While everything is expected to materialize as per the plan made. However, what if something unfortunate happens? What will happen if Australia and South Africa's T20 World Cup gets washed out due to rain?

While for semi-finals and finals ICC usually attaches a reserve day in case the match does not proceed as per the schedule. However, is it the case with ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 as well? The answer to this is Yes, indeed! As per ICC "The final will be held on 26 February 2023 with a reserve day available on the 27th in case of major interruptions in play on the designated date."

However, if the reserve day also gets washed out then the finalists will be declared as joint winners. But it is highly unlikely that the match will reach the reserve day. The final between Australia and South Africa will be played at Newlands, Cape town, and according to the weather forecast, no delays or halts are expected. The temperature is expected to hover between 16 to 24 degrees Celsius.

🇦🇺 Australia 🆚 South Africa 🇿🇦



Clash of the reigning champions and the #T20WorldCup tournament hosts 🔥



Who are you backing?#TurnItUp | #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/JjB1ufIYbN — ICC (@ICC) February 25, 2023

South Africa's journey to the #T20WorldCup Final has been inspirational 🤩



What Sune Luus had to say ahead of the big game 👉 https://t.co/rFIYrUp9b0#TurnItUp | #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/2lunZcxr9g — ICC (@ICC) February 26, 2023

Australia and South Africa squads

South Africa squad: Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Lara Goodall, Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Tazmin Brits, Masabata Klaas, Laura Wolvaardt, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Sune Luus (c), Anneke Bosch, Delmi Tucker.

Australia

Squad: Meg Lanning (c), Alyssa Healy (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham.