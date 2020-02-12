Shikhar Dhawan Claims KL Rahul Can Score Ton Even As A 12th Man After Century Against NZ

India's ace batsman KL Rahul who has been in a scintillating form for a while now has been lauded for his capability to bat at several positions. Teammate Shikhar Dhawan also recently heaped praises on Rahul's flexibility to bat at any position. In an Instagram story on Wednesday, Dhawan hailed KL Rahul's century against New Zealand in the third ODI on Tuesday and said that the way he is batting, he can go as 12th man and still score a ton.

Rahul, who prefers opening the innings, batted at number five in the ODI series against New Zealand and before that he came on to play at number four in the T20 series against Sri Lanka. Regardless of the constant change, the Karnataka-lad has continued to score runs at ever position. After Rishabh Pant's concussion, Rahul has also donned the gloves for Team India to keep the wickets in T20s and ODIs as well.

Rahul's ton goes in vain

KL Rahul struck an impressive 112 to help India recover from a shaky start and post a challenging 296 for 7 in the inconsequential third and final ODI against New Zealand here on Tuesday. Sent in to bat, India were down 62 for 3 in the 13th over after the dismissals of Mayank Agarwal (1), captain Virat Kohli (9), and Prithvi Shaw (40) but Rahul got a useful ally in in-form Shreyas Iyer (62 off 63 deliveries) to take India to a challenging total. Rahul, who hit nine fours and two sixes during his 113-ball innings, and Iyer stitched exactly 100 runs from 18.2 overs for the fourth wicket to revive the Indian innings.

However, KL Rahul's brilliant ton went in vain as Colin de Grandhomme's fiery half-century pitted strong against his ton, leading to the Blackcaps' victory. As a result, New Zealand defeated India in the ODI series 3-0 handing India a whitewash for the first time since 1989. The teams will now clash in a two-match Test series before ending the tour.

